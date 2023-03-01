Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Event 2023: Schedule, wild encounters, egg hatches, event bonuses and more

Pokemon GO's Fighting-type-focused Catch Mastery event is all set to kick off Season 10 Rising Heroes in the popular AR title. The developers at Niantic have recently revealed the entire content roadmap for the month of March, and players have a lot to look forward to.

Season 10 Rising Heroes starts on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and will continue until Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. This gives trainers around the world plenty of time to engage with all that the season has to offer.

Along with the expected seasonal rotations, players can finally catch Gen IX Pocket Monsters, Gimmighoul and Gholdengo, while they eagerly wait to encounter Regieleki and Regidrago in the upcoming Elite Raids.

This article lists all the available information regarding the upcoming Catch Mastery event in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Catch Mastery event in Pokemon GO

The Catch Mastery event is slated to be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 10:00 am local time to 8:00 pm local time. The official announcement asks trainers to "make like a Fighting-type Pokemon and give [their] skills a stretch" during the event.

#RisingHeroes Make like a Fighting-type Pokémon and give your skills a stretch—a Catch Mastery event featuring Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, and Hitmonchan is coming!🗓️ March 5, 202310:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time Make like a Fighting-type Pokémon and give your skills a stretch—a Catch Mastery event featuring Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, and Hitmonchan is coming!🗓️ March 5, 2023⏰ 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time🥊 pokemongolive.com/post/catch-mas…#RisingHeroes https://t.co/NDNt6fpbdF

Hitmonlee (shiny variant can be encountered) and Hitmonchan (shiny variant can be encountered) will be available as wild encounters in the game's overworld, with an increased spawn rate than usual. The event will also have Field Research tasks that will focus on the trainer's Poke Ball throwing accuracy.

Completing these Field Research tasks will allow Pokemon GO players to encounter Hitmontop (shiny variant can be encountered). Trainers will also have an opportunity to come across Tyropgue (shiny variant can be encountered) as an egg hatch from 7 km eggs that have been collected during the Catch Mastery event.

Niantic further revealed that a Timed Research similarly focused on the Poke Ball throwing accuracy of the player will be available during the event. Following the official announcement, trainers will reportedly get to encounter 40 Hitmontop upon completing 10 sets of research tasks.

The event bonuses for the Catch Mastery event in Pokemon GO include:

Trainers will have a greater probability than usual to come across Shiny Hitmonlee, Shiny Hitmonchan, and Shiny Hitmontop.

Upon successfully making Nice Throws, Great Throws, Excellent Throws, and Curveball Throws and capturing the pocket monster, Pokemon GO trainers will receive 2x Catch XP than usual.

#RisingHeroes Anyone can be a hero. Whether it’s helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise. Anyone can be a hero. Whether it’s helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.#RisingHeroes https://t.co/kwkYsD8iTT

While the Catch Mastery event begins in less than a week, new Raid bosses have already started arriving around the world with the new season. Mega Charizard Y will be available in Mega Raids, while Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) will be available in Five-Star Raids.

