Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour March 7: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

With the start of a new week in Pokemon GO, another Spotlight Hour event looms ahead for players to prepare for and participate in. The first iteration of the popular weekly event for March will see the arrival of Eevee in the limelight. The Evolution Pokemon will appear with an increased spawn rate during the event.

Weekly events such as Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours feature various pocket monsters that keep the community engaged in the game. The schedule for the entire month is usually revealed beforehand, with Niantic already having released the content roadmap for March 2023.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

#RisingHeroes Anyone can be a hero. Whether it’s helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise. Anyone can be a hero. Whether it’s helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.#RisingHeroes https://t.co/kwkYsD8iTT

This article jots down all the information for the upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO.

Eevee to be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on March 7: Event bonuses and how to prepare

The first Spotlight Hour for the month of March is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Trainers worldwide will have an hour to engage with the event and catch pocket monsters in their respective time zones. As mentioned above, Eevee will be featured in the limelight with an increased spawn frequency in the wild.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



Track Spotlight Hours: A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, March 7, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Eevee appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double Candy from transferring Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, March 7, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Eevee appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double Candy from transferring Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/lub5C7cWCm

Introduced back in Generation I, Eevee is a Normal-type pocket monster known for its multiple evolution possibilities that have been introduced over many generations. All the available Eevee evolutions in Pokemon GO and the name tricks associated with them are as follows:

Trainers need to rename Eevee to "Rainer" and 25 candy to get Vaporeon

Trainers need to rename Eevee to "Sparky" and 25 candy to get Jolteon

Trainers need to rename Eevee to "Pyro" and 25 candy to get Flareon

Trainers need to rename Eevee to "Kira" and 25 candy to get Sylveon

Trainers need to rename Eevee to "Linnea" and 25 candy to get Leafeon

Trainers need to rename Eevee to "Rea" and 25 candy to get Glaceon

Trainers need to rename Eevee to "Sakura" and 25 candy to get Espeon

Trainers need to rename Eevee to "Tamao" and 25 candy to get Umbreon

Pokemon GO players must remember that they can only use this name trick once per evolution type. The increased spawn rate of the pocket monster during the Spotlight Hour event will allow players to gather enough Eevee candy. Players should evolve the catch with the best stats and IVs.

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event will also feature a 2x Transfer Candy bonus to help players quickly amass a lot of Eevee Candy. The event will also allow lucky players to come across Shiny Eevee, which can then be evolved into shiny variants of all Eeveelutions.

Before participating in the event, Pokemon GO trainers should ensure they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box and a lot of Poke Balls. For better rewards, they should also use in-game items such as Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces, and Incense during the Spotlight Hour event.

Poll : 0 votes