Can Eevee be shiny in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on March 7?

Pokemon GO players have a chance to catch more Eevee during the weekly Spotlight Hour on March 7. This event is often overlooked but provides a unique opportunity to catch rare spawns. Eevee, the franchise's beloved secondary mascot, has a reputation for being the most adaptable creature in the franchise due to its many evolutions.

Collectors and players alike will be eager to take part in this event as it presents a chance to add more Eevee to their team or to complete their Eevee evolution collection. Shiny Hunting has been a staple activity in every aspect of the franchise, including Pokemon GO, since the debut of the rare variant. However, Niantic is notoriously picky when it comes to the creatures they allow to appear as such on live servers.

Thankfully, it has been confirmed that Eevee will appear in its shiny variant throughout the Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. This also means that players can get the shiny forms of each of the creature's evolutions. However, finding a Shiny Pokemon is still a bit of a task for the average player. Here's how trainers can make it easier on themselves.

Tips for finding Shiny Eevee in Pokemon GO

Eevee's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most overlooked aspects of a Shiny Hunt is the weather. Much like the main series, the weather plays a key role in determining which creatures spawn in a given area. Although Eevee's spawn rate is greatly increased throughout the Spotlight Hour, having the proper weather conditions can further increase the chances of encountering a Shiny Eevee, reducing the time it would take to find one.

Since Eevee is a pure Normal-type Pokemon, it has an increased spawn rate in partly cloudy weather. As this is a fairly common weather condition at this time of year, players should have no trouble finding an area currently experiencing such conditions to grind out the Spotlight Hour in.

There are consumables, like Incense, that can be used to increase spawn rates in Pokemon GO. This item works by attaching itself to the player's avatar and passively increasing the spawns of wild Pokemon around them for a set amount of time. They can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-game store or found by spinning Pokestops.

Additionally, another useful item for increasing spawn rates is the Lure Module. This item can be attached to a Pokestop, causing it to attract Pokemon for a period of time. It can also be stacked with Incense to further increase the spawn rates. Like Incense, Lure Modules can be purchased from the in-app store or obtained from Pokestops. With the combination of Incense, Lure Modules, and favorable weather conditions, trainers have a higher chance of encountering and catching Shiny Eevee during the Spotlight Hour.

Lure Modules are also incredibly valuable for establishing patrol routes during Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour events. These items are very similar to Incenses but attach to Pokestops rather than the player. They increase the spawn rate of creatures around the Pokestop or gym that they are attached to.

Again, these items can be obtained in the game's store in exchange for Pokecoins or found by spinning photo disks at Pokestops or Gyms. Using these two items in tandem and looking for optimal weather is the best way players can hope to find a Shiny Eevee during the upcoming Spotlight Hour event.

Poll : 0 votes