Niantic announces Pokemon GO Season 11 Hidden Gems: Release date, what to expect, and more

As Season 10, Rising Heroes, draws to its inevitable end in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world are eagerly waiting to see what lies ahead with the upcoming one. The developers at Niantic recently shared a short clip on their official Twitter handle, revealing the title of the season and the release date. Further details regarding the same will surely arrive in a day or two.

Season 10 Rising Heroes began on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and is set to conclude on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. During this time period, the mobile title saw a number of debuts, the introduction of the Shadow Raid mechanic, and plenty more.

Pokemon GO Season 11 will be called Hidden Gems

The short announcement trailer on the official Twitter account of Pokemon GO revealed that the upcoming season would be called Hidden Gems. An upbeat tune plays throughout the clip, with the camera panning to a woman picking up a shiny pink shard. The setting is a beach beside the sea.

Krabby and Lucario also feature in the trailer. The background of the new season's cover picture is similar to a treasure map, with black dotted lines and red crosses. Earlier leaks suggested that Sandsygast would make its way into the popular AR title at the beginning of June with a "beach festival" related event.

The same leak reported that "lots of crab Pokemon" would be featured in the event. Given that a couple of Krabby show up in the announcement trailer, the leaks might just turn out to be true. However, players are advised to take the news with a pinch of salt until it is officially confirmed by Niantic.

For those interested, the leaks also spoke about a Solstice event (based on the Summer Solstice) in the middle of next month, the conclusion of which will see the start of a Team GO Rocket event. June end will also reportedly see a Fire & Dark event.

When will the next season of Pokemon GO release?

Season 11 Hidden Gems will begin in Pokemon GO on Thursday, June 1, 2023. While further details haven't been confirmed yet, based on earlier seasons, it will likely begin at 10 am local time and last for three months, until the beginning of September.

