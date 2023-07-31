Pokemon GO Hidden Gems August 2023: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

With the Pokemon GO August 2023 content roadmap now revealed, trainers around the world are eagerly waiting for everything that is on offer the next month. August 2023 marks the annual iteration of the GO Fest, which will see the debuts of Mega Rayquaza and Mega Diancie (behind a ticketed event). The content roadmap also reveals a plethora of events, pocket monsters, and more.

The GO Fest 2023 celebrations will feature in-person events in three cities - Osaka, New York, and London. It will also have a global event for trainers worldwide to participate. The details regarding these were made available over the past few months, with players getting to purchase tickets for the same.

Primal Raids, Mega Rayquaza, GO Fest 2023, and more awaits Pokemon GO players in August 2023

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!



August is a great time to get out and GO! Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can't attend an in-person event!

The officially revealed content roadmap for August 2023 is as follows:

Pokemon GO Events August 2023

Glittering Garden - August 5 to August 8 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

2023 Pokemon World Championships - August 11 to August 15 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Community Day - August 13 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Noxious Swamp - August 19 to August 22 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global - August 26 to August 27 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Osaka - August 4 to August 6

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: London - August 4 to August 6

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City - August 18 to August 20

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Vulpix [shiny encounter will be available] - August 1 (2x Evolution XP)

Paras [shiny encounter will be available] - August 8 (2x Catch Stardust)

Stufful [shiny encounter will be available] - August 15 (2x Catch XP)

Venonat [shiny encounter will be available] - August 22 (2x Catch Candy)

Tentacool [shiny encounter will be available] - August 29 (2x Transfer Candy)

Raid Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Regidrago - August 2

Cresselia [shiny encounter will be available] - August 9

Xerneas that knows Geomancy [shiny encounter will be available] - August 16

Primal Kyogre [shiny encounter will be available] - August 23

Primal Groudon [shiny encounter will be available] - August 24

Yveltal that knows Oblivion Wing [shiny encounter will be available] - August 30

Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time)

Regidrago - July 25 to August 4

Cresselia [shiny encounter will be available] - August 4 to August 16

Xerneas that knows Geomancy [shiny encounter will be available] - August 16 to August 23

Yveltal that knows Oblivion Wing [shiny encounter will be available] - August 27 to September 1

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Tyranitar [shiny encounter will be available] - July 25 to August 4

Mega Gyarados [shiny encounter will be available] - August 4 tp August 16

Mega Salamence [shiny encounter will be available] - August 16 to August 23, August 27 to September 1

Primal Raids (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Primal Kyogre [shiny encounter will be available] - August 23 to August 26

Primal Groudon [shiny encounter will be available] - August 23 to August 26

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Raid Bosses

Primal Raids (Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon [shiny encounter will be available]) - August 26 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 6 pm local time)

Primal Raids (Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon [shiny encounter will be available]) - August 27 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 11 am local time)

Mega Rayquaza [shiny encounter will be available] - August 27 (Starts at 11 am local time and ends at 6 pm local time)

Pokemon GO August 2023 Monthly Bonuses (Starts on August 1 at 10 am local time and ends on September 1 at 10 am local time)

Increased reward for seven-day Pokemon catch streak (20,000 XP and 10,000 Stardust)

Increased reward for seven-day PokeStop spin streak (20,000 XP)

Research Breakthrough encounters (Starts on June 1 at 1 pm PDT and ends on September 1 at 1 pm PDT)

Sableye [shiny encounter will be available]

Beldum [shiny encounter will be available]

Audino [shiny encounter will be available]

Furfrou [shiny encounter will be available]

Goomy

Noibat [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Ready to frolic and play, some Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokémon appearing at the



pokemongolive.com/post/go-fest-2… pic.twitter.com/G1J7N0V1BP A magical time awaits!Ready to frolic and play, some Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokémon appearing at the #PokemonGOFest events in Osaka and London will also appear globally during the Glittering Garden event from August 5 to August 8, 2023.

Niantic has already announced the details for the upcoming Glittering Garden event. It will feature various pocket monsters from the GO Fest 2023 that will appear globally in the popular AR title.

Trainers will also have access to a free Timed Research questline that will revolve around exploration and hatching eggs. The tasks and their rewards will disappear on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time, and players must complete and claim before that.