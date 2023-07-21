Pokemon GO Blaze New Trails Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Blaze New Trails Special Research provides trainers with a chance to encounter the Legendary Pokemon Zygarde. The Order Pokemon is making its debut in the latest event and will be available in its 10% forme from the questline. The Blaze New Trails event is currently coming online around the world, with players getting to enjoy all its offerings.

Introduced back in Generation VI, Zygarde is a dual-type Legendary Pokemon with a combination of Dragon and Ground typings. Interestingly, the creature requires Zygarde Cells to upgrade itself to its 50% forme and, finally its Complete forme. It makes up the Aura trio with Xerneas and Yveltal.

Today's guide provides the steps and rewards for From A to Zygarde Special Research questline.

From A to Zygarde tasks and rewards (Pokemon GO Blaze New Trails Special Research)

Zygarde is here (Image via Pokemon GO)

The available tasks and rewards for From A to Zygarde Special Research questline in Pokemon GO are as follows:

From A to Zygarde - Step 1 of 6

Walk 1 km - 5x Pinap Berry

Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Potion

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball

Rewards: 500x Stardust

From A to Zygarde - Step 2 of 6

Make 5 Great Throws - 10x Razz Berry

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 10x Nanab Berry

Hatch an Egg - 10x Poke Ball

Rewards: 1000x Stardust

From A to Zygarde - Step 3 of 6

Claim Reward! - 10x Great Ball

Claim Reward! - 10x Super Potion

Claim Reward! - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: Zygarde (10% forme), 1x Zygarde Cube

From A to Zygarde - Step 4 of 6

Follow 3 Routes - 1x Incense

Catch 20 Pokemon while following Routes - 3x Revive

Find a Zygarde Cell - 5x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000x Stardust

From A to Zygarde - Step 5 of 6

Use an Incense while following a Route in Pokemon GO - 15x Great Ball

Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy - 1500x Stardust

Follow 5 Routes - 10x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 2000 XP

From A to Zygarde - Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! - 1x Star piece

Claim Reward! - 2000 XP

Claim Reward! - 1x Golden Razz Berry

Rewards: 2500 XP, 2500x Stardust

How to claim From A to Zygarde (Blaze New Trails Special Research) in Pokemon GO

Blaze New Trails content roadmap (Image via Pokemon GO)

Blaze New Trails is scheduled to take place from Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 am local time to Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time. From A to Zygarde Special Research will be available throughout the event.

To claim From A to Zygarde Special Research questline, you only have to log into the game during Blaze New Trails, and the Professor will hand you the questline. You can then complete the aforementioned steps to acquire the Legendary Pokemon Zygarde.