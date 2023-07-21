When is Zygarde coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is slowly but surely adding more than a few Pocket Monsters that have been missing from the mobile title. The latest announcement by Niantic has confirmed that as part of the new Routes gameplay feature, trainers will be able to acquire the legendary Kalos region creature Zygarde in its various forms of completion based on the number of Zygarde Cells collected.

In the mainline Pokemon games, you can capture Zygarde in an incomplete form and collect Zygarde Cells that constitute its body. As more cells are gathered, Zygarde undergoes a metamorphosis until it reaches 100% completion, becoming a hulking Ground/Dragon-type species.

But how will you be able to obtain Zygarde in Pokemon GO? The answer lies within the new Routes feature.

How to obtain Zygarde in Pokemon GO using Routes

Pokemon GO's new Routes feature will allow you to find Zygarde Cells in the environment (Image via Niantic)

In tandem with the addition of the Routes feature in Pokemon GO, Niantic has announced the Blaze New Trails event. This will take place from July 21-24, 2023, and offers bonuses and a new Special Research questline known as "From A to Zygarde," which will allow you to complete tasks to encounter the incomplete legendary species.

However, capturing Zygarde is only the beginning. To help this Kalos region creature progress through its various stages of completion, you can use the new Routes feature to collect Zygarde Cells. According to Niantic, you can follow routes submitted by other trainers and have a chance to find these cells on your travels.

How to find Zygarde Cells in Pokemon GO

From the main screen, check the new Routes tab in the bottom right of your screen. Select a player-made route you'd like to follow. Trace the route's path from Pokestop to the route's endpoint. Along the way, check for shiny objects on the game map, as these can be tapped to add Zygarde Cells to your Zygarde Cube.

Before you can collect Zygarde Cells, you'll need a Zygarde Cube first. This object is provided as a reward in the From A to Zygarde Special Research as a reward alongside an encounter with Zygarde in its 10% completion state. The cube will both store Zygarde cells and facilitate the creature's transformation into more powerful forms.

How to get Zygarde and the Zygarde Cube in Pokemon GO

As part of the Blaze New Trails event, you will be provided with the From A to Zygarde Special Research and can begin it by checking the research button on the bottom-right of the main screen. There, you'll be provided with the multi-step tasks required to progress through the research, leading to several different rewards.

All from A to Zygarde tasks and rewards

Step 1

Walk 1km - Five Pinap Berries

- Five Pinap Berries Catch ten Pokemon - Five Potions

- Five Potions Use five berries to help catch Pokemon - Five Pokeballs

- Five Pokeballs Step completion - 500 Stardust

Step 2

Make five great throws - Ten Razz Berries

- Ten Razz Berries Power up Pokemon five times - Ten Nanab Berries

- Ten Nanab Berries Hatch an egg - Ten Pokeballs

- Ten Pokeballs Step completion - 1000 Stardust

Step 3

Claim step completion rewards - Ten Great Balls, Ten Super Potions, 1000 Stardust, an encounter with 10% Forme Zygarde, and the Zygarde Cube

Step 4

Follow three routes - One Incense

- One Incense Catch 20 Pokemon while following routes - Three Revives

- Three Revives Find a Zygarde Cell - Five Ultra Balls

- Five Ultra Balls Step completion - 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

Step 5

Use an Incense following a route - 15 Great Balls

- 15 Great Balls Earn three candies walking with your buddy - 1500 Stardust

- 1500 Stardust Follow five routes - Ten Ultra Balls

- Ten Ultra Balls Step completion - 2000 XP

Step 6

Claim step completion rewards - One Star Piece, 4500 XP, one Golden Razz Berry, 2500 Stardust

Pokemon GO's Routes feature goes live alongside the Blaze New Trails event and Zygarde's Special Research on July 21, 2023, so time is of the essence for those who want to take advantage of all three as soon as possible.