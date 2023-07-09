Pokemon GO Squirtle Community Day Classic July 2023: All Special Research tasks and rewards

Another chapter of the Community Day Classic is here, and Pokemon GO trainers will soon get to encounter Pokemon No. 0007 around the world as part of the 7th Anniversary celebrations. July 2023 Community Day Classic event features Squirtle in the spotlight. Other than the Tiny Turtle Pokemon spawning more frequently in the wild, players can also engage in an event-exclusive Special Research questline.

The Squirtle Community Day Classic event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023. It will be online for three hours, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. There are event bonuses in play to entice player participation.

Trainers will also get a Blastoise that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon when they evolve Wartortle during the event or up to two hours afterward.

What are the available Special Research tasks and rewards for the Squirtle Community Day Classic July 2023 in Pokemon GO?

The available tasks and rewards for the upcoming event's exclusive Special Research are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Squirtle Community Day Classic - Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Squirtle - Squirtle encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Squirtle Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Squirtle encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO: Squirtle Community Day Classic - Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Squirtle - Squirtle encounter

Evolve 3 Squirtle - 30x Squirtle Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Squirtle encounter, 1x Incubator

Pokemon GO: Squirtle Community Day Classic - Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Squirtle - Squirtle with sunglasses encounter

Evolve 1 Wartortle - 50x Squirtle Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Wartortle encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Pokemon GO: Squirtle Community Day Classic - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Squirtle encounter

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Blastoise encounter, 3x Rare Candy

This is a ticketed Special Research questline. Players can purchase it for US$1 (or the equivalent of that in their local currency) from the in-game shop.

Event-themed Field Research tasks are reportedly in circulation for the Squirtle Community Day Classic in July 2023. One of them is as follows:

Catch 3 Squirtle - Squirtle with sunglasses encounter

Introduced back in Generation, Squirtle is a Water-type pocket monster that was one of the three starters of Kanto. The Tiny Turtle Pokemon can evolve into Wartortle in Pokemon GO with the help of 25 Candy. The latter can then go on to evolve into Blastoise with the help of a further 100 Candy.

Given that Squirtle is Pokemon No. 0007, it perfectly fits the ongoing theme of the 7th Anniversary Party event. Amidst much fanfare and hoi polloi celebrations, Niantic re-introduced the ticketed Shiny Mew All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research questline to catch the elusive creature in-game.

