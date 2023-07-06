Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary Party Timed and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

The 7th Anniversary Party event is coming online in Pokemon GO, with trainers around the world eagerly waiting to dive into everything it offers. Apart from the crown jewel Shiny Mew All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research, you will get to encounter Shiny Kanto Legendary Birds in 5-star Raids at the event. The occasion also provides a bevy of Timed Research and Field Research tasks for you to complete.

The 7th Anniversary Party event is scheduled to commence on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 am local time. It will continue until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time. As a part of it, you will also get to engage in the upcoming July 2023 Community Day Classic later this week featuring Pokemon No. 0007, Squirtle.

What are the available Timed Research tasks and rewards for the 7th Anniversary Party event in Pokemon GO?

The event-exclusive Timed Research will be available to those who buy a ticket for $2 (or its equivalent in your local currency). It can be purchased from the in-game shop until July 11, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

The available tasks and rewards for the same during the 7th Anniversary Party are as follows:

Pokemon GO: 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Catch 77 Pokemon - 1x Incubator

Use 77 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 1x Rocket Radar

Hatch 7 Eggs - 1x Lucky Egg

Earn 7 Candies walking with your buddy - 1x Poffin

Evolve 7 Pokemon - 1x Incense

Earn 7,777 XP - 1x Premium Battle Pass

Earn 7,777 Stardust - 1x Star Piece

Rewards: 1x Super Incubator, Pikachu with Party Hat encounter, 77,777 XP

You need to keep in mind that the Timed Research will expire eventually. If you want to claim all the rewards, the tasks need to be completed by Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

What are the available Field Research tasks and rewards for the 7th Anniversary Party event in Pokemon GO?

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available during the event. Completing them will net you encounters with first-partner Pokemon and Mega Energy.

The available tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Catch seven different species of Pokemon - Rowlet encounter , Litten encounter, or Popplio encounter

Catch seven Pokemon - 2x Ultra Ball

Earn seven hearts with your buddy - Turtwig encounter [shiny variant available], Chimchar encounter [shiny variant available], or Piplup encounter [shiny variant available]

Make seven Curveball Throws - Snivy encounter [shiny variant available], Tepig [shiny variant available], or Oshawott encounter [shiny variant available]

Make seven Nice Throws - 25x Venusaur Mega Energy, 25x Charizard Mega Energy, 25x Blastaoise Mega Energy, 25x Sceptile Mega Energy, 25x Blaziken Mega Enery, or 25x Swampert Mega Energy

Send seven Gifts with a sticker attached - Chespin encounter [shiny variant available], Fennekin encounter [shiny variant available], or Froakie encounter [shiny variant available]

Spin seven PokeStops or Gyms - Bulbasaur encounter [shiny variant available], Charmander encounter [shiny variant available], or Squirtle encounter [shiny variant available]

Take seven Snapshots of wild Pokemon - Treecko encounter [shiny variant available], Torchic encounter [shiny variant available], or Mudkip encounter [shiny variant available]

Use seven Berries to help catch Pokemon - Chikorita encounter [shiny variant available], Cyndaquil encounter [shiny variant available], or Totodile encounter [shiny variant available]

Does the 7th Anniversary Party event have a Special Research questline for Pokemon GO trainers?

Apart from the Field Research and the Timed Research, you can also dive into the $5 ticketed All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research that provides you with a Shiny Mew encounter upon completion. Tickets can be purchased until the end of the event, and it can be completed at any time.

