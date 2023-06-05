Top 5 mega evolutions in Pokemon GO

There are a lot of mega beasts in Pokemon GO, but unfortunately, not all of them are created equal. As a trainer, you must wonder which mega monsters you should max out in Pokemon GO, as doing so for all of them would be highly taxing on your resources. Mega evolving once every day for 30 days will give you access to some special perks for that mega.

When you catch a Pokemon that shares its type with one of your mega Pokemon, you will get 2 extra candies, thus making it very beneficial. These crucial bonuses can amount to a difference of thousands of candies, including XL Candies, especially on special events like community days. But not all mega Pokemon are useful. You will find that some of them have better type combinations, and some are just more useful in the grand scheme of the game.

Listed below are five of the most effective mega evolutions in Pokemon GO.

Here are the 5 most useful mega critters in Pokemon GO that are worth being maxed out

1) Mega Charizard

Mega Charizard is arguably one of the strongest mega Pokemon in the game, and it hits three types, giving you really good coverage when it comes to countering good types of beasts. With this evolution, you can virtually max out a Pokemon and do the same amount of work while hitting three Pokemon types.

You get Fire, Flying, and Dragon typings, all shared by the two mega forms you get for Charizard. It is a very strong and useful mega Pokemon in the meta, its relevance being in any field imaginable. You should definitely consider maxing out this mega as soon as possible.

2) Mega Steelix

Although Mega Steelix is not a very good attacking mega, it has some of the best types to get a mega boost on. This evolution gives a mega boost to Ground and Steel types, and there are countless meta Pokemon in these types that you could use every day.

Mega Steelix is one of the best megas that you could have. If you are trying to grind for extra candy, this Pokemon has the best type combos you are looking for.

3) Mega Beedrill

Mega Beedrill is the easiest Pokemon for maxing out a mega evolution. This is because if you spin a gym, there is a high chance of coming across a Mega Beedrill, which will give you crucial mega energy.

Once you max out a Mega Beedrill in Pokemon GO, it costs 7 mega energy to evolve it every single time without a cooldown. However, if you want to wait for the cooldown, you must be patient for three days. Regardless, Mega Beedrill is the key to success if you want to get your hands on the Successor medal, for which you have to mega evolve a Pokemon a thousand times in Pokemon GO.

4) Mega Aerodactyl

The Mega Aerodactyl hits two very useful typings: flying and rock. Rock is one of the most meta types in Pokemon GO, as so many beasts perform amazingly in Raid Battles, Rhyperior being a great example. Hence, maxing out Mega Aerodactyl can help you on your grind for extra XL Candies.

On top of that, Aerodactyl is a good Rock-type raid attacker, and access to cheaper mega evolutions will be advantageous for you in the long run.

5) Mega Slowbro

When you mega evolve Slowbro, it will hit psychic and water type. In the current meta, Water-type Pokemon are performing really well in raid battles, making them extremely useful and relevant.

Psychic beasts are also nice to have, though they are not as useful as the Water type since there is not a lot of variety when it comes to psychic critters in Pokemon GO. The available ones are not that good when it comes to combat.

Pokemon GO has countless other mega evolutions, but these are undoubtedly the best value for your grind. Comment below if you have any Pokemon you feel should have been on this list.

