How to use XL Candy in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

If you want to level up creatures past Level 40 in Pokemon GO, regular Candy will not suffice. Instead, you must use a more potent version called XL Candy. As the name suggests, this version is bigger and better, and you will need it to max out the Combat Power of your pocket monsters.

XL Candy is a useful resource for high-level players in Pokemon GO, and you can start collecting it after you reach Level 31. It will help your Pokemon reach their maximum potential and become suitable candidates for the Master League format.

Given its efficiency, players must understand its usage and source in Pokemon GO. This article has everything covered in that regard.

How to collect XL Candy in Pokemon GO?

To use XL Candy, you must know how to obtain this important resource. Here are all the ways to collect it in Niantic's mobile game as well as the number of XL Candy generated by each method:

Catching a Pokemon - 1 to 3 XL Candy (Guaranteed)

1 to 3 XL Candy (Guaranteed) Catching a Raid Boss - 1 XL Candy (Guaranteed)

- 1 XL Candy (Guaranteed) Trading a Pokemo n - 1XL Candy (Around 10% chance)

n - 1XL Candy (Around 10% chance) Hatching a Pokemon - 1 to 4 XL Candy (Depends on Egg distance)

- 1 to 4 XL Candy (Depends on Egg distance) Transferring a Pokemon - 1 XL Candy per transfer (Between 1-in-15 to 1-in-20 chance)

1 XL Candy per transfer (Between 1-in-15 to 1-in-20 chance) Exchange regular Candy - 1 XL Candy for 100 regular Candy

1 XL Candy for 100 regular Candy Walking with a Buddy - Chances of getting a single XL Candy increases with the Buddy's level

Chances of getting a single XL Candy increases with the Buddy's level Evolving a Pokemon - 1 XL Candy (Not guaranteed)

1 XL Candy (Not guaranteed) Feeding berries to Pokemon defending Gyms - 1 XL Candy (Not guaranteed)

As mentioned above, XL candy will only be available after you reach Level 31 in Pokemon GO.

How much XL Candy does it cost to max out pocket monsters in Pokemon GO?

The cost to level up Pokemon beyond Level 40 is quite high. Not only is regular candy not enough, you will also need massive amounts of Stardust and XL Candy to level up your creatures from Level 40 to 50, precisely 250,000 Stardust and 296 XL Candy.

Increasing each level between Level 40 and 50 takes two upgrades, the costs of which are as follows:

Level 41 to 42: 10,000 Stardust and 10 XL Candy (x2)

Level 42 to 43: 11,000 Stardust and 10 XL Candy (x2)

Level 43 to 44: 11,000 Stardust and 12 XL Candy (x2)

Level 44 to 45: 12,000 Stardust and 12 XL Candy (x2)

Level 45 to 46: 12,000 Stardust and 15 XL Candy (x2)

Level 46 to 47: 13,000 Stardust and 15 XL Candy (x2)

Level 47 to 48: 13,000 Stardust and 17 XL Candy (x2)

Level 48 to 49: 14,000 Stardust and 17 XL Candy (x2)

Level 49 to 50: 14,000 Stardust and 20 XL Candy (x2)

Level 50: 15,000 Stardust and 20 XL Candy (x1)

This Reddit post summarizes every nuance regarding the usage of XL Candy in Pokemon GO. While there is not much complexity in utilizing this item, its rarity certainly warrants this assessment.

