How to quickly earn Stardust in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO Stardust plays a crucial role in the game and is considered one of its essential resources, standing on par with PokeCoins and Candy. Its primary function is to enhance the strength of your Pokemon, which is vital for every trainer. Whether battling formidable raid bosses or aiming for a high rank in the GO Battle League, powering up your fighter with Stardust is necessary.

Stardust has a range of other applications in Pokemon GO, extending beyond powering up your Pokemon. These include using it to trade Pokemon, unlocking a second charged attack, purifying Shadow Fighters, and changing the forms of particular Pokemon. Each activity requires considerable Stardust, making it a valuable resource essential for multiple purposes.

Tips and tricks to earn Stardust quickly in Pokemon GO 2023

Players of Pokemon GO are continually exploring strategies to boost the quantity of Stardust they possess. Although numerous methods exist to accomplish this, the critical factor is to do it faster than others. The ability to rapidly increase Stardust is precious to players as they strive to outperform others.

Multiple techniques are available for Pokemon GO trainers to help them acquire Stardust quickly. Utilizing a combination of effective strategies can significantly increase the amount of Stardust earned. The most crucial factor to remember is the use of Star Piece.

Star Piece is a useful item that can boost the amount of Stardust you receive by 50% and lasts 30 minutes. During certain special events, its duration is extended, enhancing your ability to earn Stardust faster than usual. This item is priced at 100 PokeCoins, which might be a small price for players looking to reap its benefits.

Trainers can combine the benefits of Pokemon GO Star Piece while gathering Stardust in the game. Stardust can be obtained in multiple ways, but the most productive method is to catch Pocket Monsters. Whenever a player catches a Pokemon, they receive a reward of 100 Stardust. This amount can increase by 50% after utilizing Star Piece, resulting in 150 Stardust for each Pokemon caught.

If you catch a weather-boosted Pokemon, you will receive an additional 25 Stardust as a bonus. For instance, if you catch a rain-boosted fighter while it's raining, suppose you'll get 100 Pokemon GO Stardust to catch it normally; an additional 25 Stardust will be added due to the weather boost, resulting in a total of 125 Stardust.

Different stages of evolution in Pokemon GO can affect the amount of Stardust you receive. When a Pokemon evolves to its first stage, you get 300 Stardust along with a bonus of 75 Stardust for weather conditions.

If you evolve to the second stage, you will receive 500 Stardust and a bonus of 125 Stardust for weather conditions. Trainers can also incubate Pokemon GO eggs to obtain Stardust; it primarily involves walking. A specific travel distance is required to get each type of egg.

2KM Eggs: 400 Stardust

5KM Eggs: 600 Stardust

7KM Eggs: 800 Stardust

10KM Eggs: 1,600 Stardust

12KM Eggs: 3,200 Stardust

Pokemon GO events and research tasks focusing on Stardust are prominent on the platform, with double, triple, and even Quadruple amounts of Stardust rewards. With the start of the new year 2023, many upcoming events will reward players exponentially. That said, also in current times, many monsters are known to provide extra stardust when caught.

Paras - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Meowth - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Delibird - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Shroomish - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Foongus - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Morelull - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Parasect - 700 Stardust

- 700 Stardust Shiinotic - 700 Stardust

- 700 Stardust Amoonguss - 700 Stardust

- 700 Stardust Breloom - 700 Stardust

- 700 Stardust Persian - 700 Stardust

- 700 Stardust Staryu - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Trubbish - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Sableye - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Alolan Meowth - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Combee - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Garbodor - 950 Stardust

- 950 Stardust Vespiquen - 950 Stardust

- 950 Stardust Starmie - 950 Stardust

- 950 Stardust Alolan Persian - 950 Stardust

- 950 Stardust Chimecho - 1000 Stardust

- 1000 Stardust Shellder - 1000 Stardust

- 1000 Stardust Cloyster - 1200 Stardust

- 1200 Stardust Audino - 2100 Stardust

Above, we've mentioned monsters that grant Stardust upon catching; they've been arranged ascendingly, with the most generous one coming at the last. Pokemon GO players can enhance their fighters' capabilities by combining the benefits of a Star Piece with a weather boost. However, it is unfortunate that capturing Shadow Pocket Monsters does not reward any extra stardust as a bonus.

Poll : 0 votes