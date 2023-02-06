Pokemon GO Mythical Wishes February 2023: Events, raids, spotlight hours, and more

Niantic recently revealed the content roadmap for February 2023 in Pokemon GO, and players are in for a treat. The crown jewel for this month will be the GO Tour: Hoenn event, which will see the introduction of Primal Reversion and Primal Raids. Other than that, there are plenty of events, Spotlight Hours, and more to dive into.

January 2023 saw the debuts of Mega Salamence and Shiny Tapu Koko. The developers at Niantic have consistently provided new updates to keep trainers engaged, and the AR title remains a popular game more than half a decade after its launch.

This article notes down everything that Pokemon GO players can expect during the second month of 2023.

What does February 2023 bring for trainers worldwide in Pokemon GO?

As shared on the official Twitter handle of Pokemon GO, the content roadmap for February 2023 is as follows:

Mega Raids (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Gengar (shiny variant available) - February 1 to February 8

Mega Gardevoir (shiny variant available) - February 8 to February 15

Mega Pidgeot (shiny variant available) - February 15 to February 22

Mega Latias (shiny variant available) and Mega Latios (shiny variant available) - February 22 to March 1

Five-star Raids (Begins at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Registeel that knows Zap Cannon (shiny variant available) - February 1 to February 8

Tapu Lele ((shiny variant debut) - February 8 to February 15

Regirock that knows Earthquake (shiny variant available) - February 15 to February 22

Rayquaza that knows Breaking Swipe (shiny variant available) - February 22 to March 1

Events

Crackling Voltage Event + Team GO Rocket Takeover - February 1 to February 5 (12 am to 11.59 pm local time)

February Community Day - February 5 (2 pm to 5 pm local time)

Valentine's Day Event - February 8 to February 14 (10 am to 8 pm local time)

Luvdisc Limited Research - February 11 (2 pm to 5 pm local time)

GO Battle Day: Vulpix - February 12 (12 am to 11.59 pm local time)

Primal Rumblings - February 22 to February 24 (10 am to 10 pm local time)

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global - February 25 to February 26 (10 am to 6 pm local time)

Research Breakthrough encounters that players will encounter on completing Field Research (December 1 to March 1)

Galarian Mr. Mime (shiny variant available)

Delibird (shiny variant available)

Bagon (shiny variant available)

Deino (shiny variant available)

Furfrou (shiny variant available)

Goomy

Spotlight Hours (Runs from 6 pm to 7 pm local time)

Pidgey [2x Evolving XP] (shiny variant available) - February 7

Woobat [2x Catch Stardust] (shiny variant available) - February 14

Jigglypuff [2x Catch XP] (shiny variant available) - February 21

Slakoth [2x Catch Candy] (shiny variant available) - February 28

Raid Hours (Begins at 6 pm and ends at 7 pm local time)

Registeel (shiny variant available) - February 1

Tapu Lele (shiny variant available) - February 8

Regirock (shiny variant available) - February 15

Rayquaza (shiny variant available) - February 22

Live events

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas - February 18 to February 19

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global (the below-mentioned raids are slated to appear from 10 am to 6 pm local time during this event)

Primal Raids (Replacing Mega Raids) featuring Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon - February 25 to February 26

Five-Star Raids (February 25 to February 26) - Deoxys [Normal Forme] (shiny variant available), Deoxys [Attack Forme] (shiny variant available), Deoxys [Defense Forme] (shiny variant available), Deoxys [Speed Forme] (shiny variant available)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp New info drop!



Interested readers may want to learn more about the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn. The occasion will have a live version in Las Vegas, followed by a Global iteration that will bring it to trainers worldwide.

