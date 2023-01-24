Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Las Vegas: Ruby vs Sapphire challenge, Shiny Kecleon, and more

Niantic yesterday revealed more information regarding the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn Las Vegas & Global that will regale trainers soon in February.

The event was announced in November 2022 and will showcase pocket monsters from the Hoenn region of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. There are wild encounters, egg hatches, Primal Surges, and more.

The GO Tour Hoenn - Las Vegas event is scheduled to be held in Sunset Park on February 18 and 19, 2023, from 10 am to 6 pm PST. Live event tickets went online back in November but have now sold out.

The global version of the event in Pokemon GO will take place on February 25 and 26, from 10 am to 6 pm local time.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Tickets for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas are officially SOLD OUT.



We’re so excited to meet more Trainers on this Hoenn-inspired adventure! Tickets for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas are officially SOLD OUT.We’re so excited to meet more Trainers on this Hoenn-inspired adventure! https://t.co/bQAq2ZwBQi

Niantic reveals new information about Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Las Vegas

The Ruby vs Saphire Challenge allows players to choose either team. Their choice will affect the pocket monsters they encounter. Trainers will be able to complete special Field Research tasks every hour on behalf of their team.

Ruby vs Sapphire (Image via Niantic)

Furthermore, their choice will dictate if there are increased Primal Raids, with Primal Kyogre for Sapphire and Primal Groudon for Ruby, along with a higher opportunity to come across additional wild pocket monsters. Trainers can carry over their badge from the Las Vegas version of the event to the Global version.

Pokemon GO trainers will encounter Primal Reversion for the first time in Niantic's popular AR title. To learn more about this unique transformation, check out this article.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Get ready to harness the power of Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon revert to their primal forms during



pokemongolive.com/post/primal-re… Something big is coming...Get ready to harness the power of Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon revert to their primal forms during #PokemonGOTour : Hoenn! Something big is coming...Get ready to harness the power of Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon revert to their primal forms during #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn! pokemongolive.com/post/primal-re… https://t.co/WROMWFCjxD

The event will also mark the debut of Shiny Kecleon in Pokemon GO. Such variants of other Hoenn region pocket monsters will have an increased chance of spawning, with ticket-holding trainers likely having increased luck.

For the Las Vegas version of the event, secret codes will be hidden across Sunset Park that can be found to earn a chance at encountering Legendary Pokemon. Players may get Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip surprises if they take a snapshot during the event.

If trainers take a snapshot of Latias (Sapphire Badge) or Latios (Ruby Badge) in the wild during the event, they will earn another encounter with the same.

In preparation for the Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Las Vegas event, players can purchase a ticket before February 10 to get exclusive Timed Research. Niantic will also increase the Pokemon Storage capacity from 6200 to 6250 and the Item Bag capacity from 5200 to 5250 ahead of Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn Las Vegas.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp New info drop!



Getting excited about gotour.pokemongolive.com New info drop!Getting excited about #PokemonGOTour ? Catch new details—from adventures in the city to music to additional wild Pokémon encounters—right here 🚨 New info drop! 🚨 Getting excited about #PokemonGOTour? Catch new details—from adventures in the city to music to additional wild Pokémon encounters—right here 👉 gotour.pokemongolive.com https://t.co/zeW047BqpB

The general bonuses for ticket-holding trainers are as follows for Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn Las Vegas -

They will have an increased possibility of encountering Shiny Pokemon.

They will have up to six Special Trades each day within the park.

Trades will cost half the amount of Stardust within the park.

They will enjoy 1/2 egg hatch distance.

They will get up to nine daily Raid Passes by interacting with Photo Discs at Gyms.

Incense will be active for 90 minutes during the event and give a boosted chance to come across costumed Pokemon and Unown.

They will have an increased chance of getting Spooky Scramble and Energy Boost Field Research tasks.

Trainers can also invest in add-ons for their tickets which will give them the following bonuses:

Raid Lover Add-on

Players will get up to 18 Raid Passes by interacting with Photo Discs at Gyms.

Players will get an additional 5000 XP for winning raids.

Players will get six more Candy for catching pocket monsters in Five-Star raids.

Players will get three more Candy XL for catching pocket monsters in Five-Star raids.

Egg-thusiast Add-on

Players will enjoy 1/4 egg hatch distance.

Players will enjoy 3x Hatch XP.

Players will enjoy 3x Hatch Candy.

Players will enjoy 3x Hatch Stardust.

Players will have a better probability of acquiring 10km eggs from interacting with PokeStops and Photo Disks at Gyms.

Wild encounters for Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn Las Vegas are as follows:

Blistering Sands Habitat

Torchic (shiny variant will be available)

Poochyena (shiny variant will be available)

Lotad (shiny variant will be available)

Nincada (shiny variant will be available)

Makuhita (shiny variant will be available)

Nosepass (shiny variant will be available)

Aron (shiny variant will be available)

Numel (shiny variant will be available)

Baltoy (shiny variant will be available)

Bagon (shiny variant will be available)

Eerie Mists Habitat

Ralts (shiny variant will be available)

Surskit (shiny variant will be available)

Whismur (shiny variant will be available)

Meditite (shiny variant will be available)

Spoink (shiny variant will be available)

Zangoose (shiny variant will be available)

Seviper (shiny variant will be available)

Chimecho (shiny variant will be available)

Absol (shiny variant will be available)

Snorunt (shiny variant will be available)

Luvdisc (shiny variant will be available)

Beldum (shiny variant will be available)

Verdant Earth Habitat

Treecko (shiny variant will be available)

Zigzagoon (shiny variant will be available)

Wurmple (shiny variant will be available)

Seedot (shiny variant will be available)

Shroomish (shiny variant will be available)

Slakoth (shiny variant will be available)

Skitty (shiny variant will be available)

Mawile (shiny variant will be available)

Electrike (shiny variant will be available)

Roselia (shiny variant will be available)

Gulpin (shiny variant will be available)

Swablu (shiny variant will be available)

Ancient Shores Habitat

Mudkip (shiny variant will be available)

Taillow (shiny variant will be available)

Wingull (shiny variant will be available)

Carvanha (shiny variant will be available)

Barboach (shiny variant will be available)

Corphish (shiny variant will be available)

Lileep (shiny variant will be available)

Anorith (shiny variant will be available)

Feebas (shiny variant will be available)

Spheal (shiny variant will be available)

Clamperl (shiny variant will be available)

Additional wild encounters based on players' team choice and completion of Field Research tasks are as follows:

Team Kyogre

Minun (shiny variant will be available)

Illumise (shiny variant will be available)

Wailmer (shiny variant will be available)

Lunatone (shiny variant will be available)

Castform (shiny variant will be available)

Team Groudon

Plusle (shiny variant will be available)

Volbeat (shiny variant will be available)

Trapinch (shiny variant will be available)

Solrock (shiny variant will be available)

Castform (shiny variant will be available)

During the event, Pikachu will appear in Brendan's and May's hat.

The egg hatches for Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn Las Vegas are as follows -

2 km eggs

Pichu (shiny variant will be available)

Igglybuff (shiny variant will be available)

Treecko (shiny variant will be available)

Torchic (shiny variant will be available)

Mudkip (shiny variant will be available)

Azurill (shiny variant will be available)

Wynaut (shiny variant will be available)

5 km eggs

Surskit (shiny variant will be available)

Gulpin (shiny variant will be available)

Cacnea (shiny variant will be available)

7 km eggs

Trapinch (shiny variant will be available)

Feebas (shiny variant will be available)

Bagon (shiny variant will be available)

Beldum (shiny variant will be available)

10 km eggs

Torkoal (shiny variant will be available)

Tropius (shiny variant will be available)

Relicanth (shiny variant will be available)

The following pocket monsters will appear as Raid bosses in Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn Las Vegas events -

In Five-Star Raids

Deoxys (Normal)

Deoxys (Attack)

Deoxys (Defense)

Deoxys (Speed)

In Primal Raids

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Leekduck also revealed that the following shiny variants will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO at the Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Las Vegas event:

Surskit

Masquerain

Gulpin

Swalot

Torkoal

Cacnea

Cacturne

Kecleon

Tropius

Relicanth

Jirachi

Unown H

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Pokemon GO trainers are preparing for the Crackling Voltage event that will see the debut of Shiny Tapu Koko. The event will also see Giovanni bringing the shadow variant of Registeel.

Poll : 0 votes