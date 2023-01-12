Can Kecleon be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has a long list of Pocket Monsters still missing from the game, and until recently, Kecleon was one of them. Since the last Gen 3 Pokemon's release back in 2019, players have been waiting for a chance to encounter this Chameleon-like invisible creature.

The normal-type Kecleon is known for its ability to blend in comfortably with its surroundings. Franchise fans had been waiting for this monster for years, especially due to its top-tier personality. Now, Pokemon GO players will finally have the chance to complete their Hoenn Pokedex with its long-awaited arrival. That said, fans still question whether a Kecleon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO; this is discussed below.

When will Shiny Kecleon be available in Pokemon GO?

The Poke GO Hunter @thepokegohunter



It will first be available for ticket holders at Las Vegas Hoenn Tour then soon after for the global Hoenn Tour event. Shiny Kecleon to debut next month in #PokemonGO ! 🤩It will first be available for ticket holders at Las Vegas Hoenn Tour then soon after for the global Hoenn Tour event. Shiny Kecleon to debut next month in #PokemonGO! 🤩🌀✨It will first be available for ticket holders at Las Vegas Hoenn Tour then soon after for the global Hoenn Tour event. https://t.co/Ln31EbN3qZ

Kecleon first debuted in Pokemon GO during the conclusion of Chespin Community Day on January 7. This was a surprise from Niantic’s side and caught several players off-guard. To encounter the invisible Kecleon in Pokemon GO, players must check every PokeStop they can. Moreover, this creature can be Shiny in the game.

Although there is no option to encounter this version of the entity right now, it will be available soon. The Shiny variant of Kecleon is on its way to the game in what might just be one of the best events this year.

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas, set to take place on February 18, will reportedly debut Shiny Kecleon on the platform. Players that won’t be able to participate in this event will get the chance to encounter this exclusive creature a little later in the game during the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event. The Las Vegas event's ticket-holders will have a higher chance of encountering other Shiny Pocket Monsters from the Hoenn region.

How to catch Kecleon

Kecleon is seen hanging onto different PokeStops throughout the game, and only the outline of its body and belly’s red stripe is visible. You must spot these features and tap on the Pokemon until it jumps off the designated PokeStop. Subsequently, it will finally appear on the game’s map, and you will be able to encounter it.

Kecleon will spawn somewhere close to the PokeStop you found it at. Wait around since the Pocket Monster will be in the area; if you slip your chance of catching it, you will need to find another PokeStop. The Pocket Monster is quite rare right now.

You must note that Kecleon cannot be found at a PokeStop occupied by Team Go Rocket Grunts. To have the chance of facing Kecleon at a PokeStop, you must wait for the Grunt encounter to end.

Pokemon GO trainers are advised not to equip Rocket Radar or Super Rocket Radar while searching for Kecleon. Equipping these in-game items can allegedly reduce the number of PokeStops. If trainers need to un-equip the Rocket Radar or Super Rocket Radar, they will need to navigate to the Item Storage or drop them from the map screen.

