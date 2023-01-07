Pokemon GO Chespin Community Day: All Field Research & Special Research story tasks and rewards

Another Pokemon GO Community Day is upon us, and January 2023 will put the spotlight on Spiny Nut Pokemon Chespin at the event. The occasion will mark the first appearance of the shiny variant of Chespin and present the possibility of having a Chesnaught that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

During Community Day events in Pokemon GO, pocket monsters that usually have a rarer spawn rate steal the limelight and appear more frequently in the wild for players to catch. The events also have their own bonuses, featured attacks, Special Research stories, and more.

This article lists all the tasks and rewards that Pokemon GO players can expect in connection with the Chespin Community Day's Field Research and Special Research story, so they can prepare accordingly.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Chespin Community Day's Field Research and Special Research story

The Chespin Community Day event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time, allowing players from around the world to participate at their own leisure in their respective time zones. As mentioned above, Chespin is set to feature in the event with an increased spawn rate.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details, including Special Research, are being added @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Chespin Community Day event is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 14:00 local time to 17:00 local timeDetails, including Special Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Chespin Community Day event is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 14:00 local time to 17:00 local timeDetails, including Special Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… https://t.co/J6y5DJQweo

The Field Research task for the Chespin Community Day event is to catch 3 Chespin. Rewards include Chespin Encounter, 5x Great Ball, 1x Golden Razz Berry, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, and 500x Stardust.

To take part in the event’s exclusive Special Research story "Quality Quills," players will have to purchase the ticket available for US $1 in the in-game store. Here are the Special Research story tasks and rewards for the Chespin Community Day event in Pokemon GO.

Quality Quills - Step 1 out of 4 (January 2023 Community Day)

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Chespin - Chespin Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Chespin Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Chespin encounter, 1x Incense

Quality Quills - Step 2 out of 4 (January 2023 Community Day)

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Chespin - Chespin encounter

Evolve 3 Chespin - 30x Chespin Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Chespin encounter, 1x Incense

Quality Quills - Step 3 out of 4 (January 2023 Community Day)

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Chespin - Chespin encounter

Evolve 1 Quilladin - 50x Chespin Candy

Rewards: 4500x, Quilladin encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Quality Quills - Step 4 out of 4 (January 2023 Community Day)

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Chespin encounter

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Chesnaught encounter, 3x Rare Candy

What to expect?

The shiny variants of Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught are set to make their long-awaited debuts in Pokemon GO. With the increased spawn rate at the Community Day event, players will have a better chance of securing a Shiny Chespin.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck It appears that Kecleon will make its debut after Chespin Community Day.



Invisible Kecleon will appear rarely at PokeStops and prevent Trainers from spinning it. After it jumps off the disc, the Kecleon will appear on the map and can be encountered. It appears that Kecleon will make its debut after Chespin Community Day. Invisible Kecleon will appear rarely at PokeStops and prevent Trainers from spinning it. After it jumps off the disc, the Kecleon will appear on the map and can be encountered. https://t.co/EjryB5dVwu

Quilladin evolved by players during the event or up to five hours afterward will result in a Chesnaught with the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant learned. To find out more about Chespin Community Day, interested readers can read this article.

Moreover, Kecleon will make its hotly-anticipated debut once the Community Day comes to an end. To learn how they can catch the Color Swap Pokemon, players can check out our guide on the same.

Poll : 0 votes