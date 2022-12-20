Pokemon GO Chespin Community Day (January 2023): Schedule, featured attack, shiny debut, and more

As Pokemon GO trainers draw closer to the beginning of the new year, Niantic has slowly started revealing what awaits them in 2023. Players already know about the GO Tour: Hoenn that brings Primal Reversion. The developers recently revealed the first Community Day of the year and its featured pocket monster.

The Chespin Community Day will inaugurate the monthly Community Day event in 2023. It is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 2 pm and running till 5 pm local time.

The Community Day event marks a great opportunity for Pokemon GO players to catch one spotlighted pocket monster. The day also brings bonuses, Special Research, and plenty more. December Community Day 2022 was held this past weekend and featured a recap of all the Community Days of 2021 and 2022.

Everything you need to know about Chespin Community Day in Pokemon GO in January 2023

Over the course of Chespin Community Day, the Spiny Nut Pokemon will have an increased spawn rate.

Niantic also announced that the shiny variant of Chespin will make its first appearance in the game, with lucky players being able to encounter it. If one can evolve Chespin into Quiladin and then further into Chesnaught during the event or up to five hours after, they will get a Chesnaught that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Frenzy Plant has 100 power for Trainer Battles, Gyms, and raids. Trainers will also gain access to the Community Day Special Research story, titled "Quality Quills," by purchasing the requisite ticket from the in-game shop for US $1.00 or the equivalent pricing in trainers' local currency.

The January 2022 Community Day in Pokemon GO has the following bonuses:

Players will enjoy 2x Catch Candy

Players who are level 31 and above will have 2x chance of getting Candy XL while catching Pokemon

Once eggs are incubated, they will take 1/4 egg hatch distance

Lure Modules and Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) will remain activated for three hours during the event

A special photobomb surprise in store for Community Day snapshots.

Players will be able to make one more Special Trade with Trades costing 50% less Stardust for the event

From 5 pm to 7 pm local time on Saturday, January 7, 2023, Quilladin will appear in Four-Star Raid battles. If players can take down the Raid boss, Chespin will spawn around that particular Gym for half an hour. They will also acquire event-themed stickers by interacting with PokeStops and Gifts and purchasing items from the in-game shop.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



The Winter Holiday Part 1 event has kicked off around the world!



#MythicalWishes Bundle up, Trainers! ☃️The Winter Holiday Part 1 event has kicked off around the world!

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event is currently live in Pokemon GO, which marked the debut of Mega Glalie and Shiny Bergmite. Part 2 of the same will begin later this week.

