Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour December 20: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

As the year comes to an end, Pokemon GO is decked out with all sorts of festive decorations and celebratory events. With the penultimate week of December 2022 beginning, one of the two remaining Spotlight Hours is scheduled to be held in a few days. This month has already seen Wooper and Spheal in the limelight, with the upcoming event set to feature Bergmite.

The Spotlight Hour is a weekly event that allows Pokemon GO trainers to catch the showcased Pokemon over the course of an hour, during which that particular critter has an increased spawn rate. The event also brings its own bonuses to further incentivize players' participation.

This article provides more details about the upcoming Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO and how trainers can best prepare for it.

Bergmite will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on December 20: Event bonuses and how to prepare

The upcoming Spotlight Hour is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 20 in Pokemon GO. After commencing at 6:00 pm local time, it will remain live for an hour until 7:00 pm local time, allowing players across the world to leisurely participate in the event in their own time zones.

As noted earlier, this week's Spotlight Hour will feature Bergmite. Introduced back in Generation VI, the featured pocket monster is an Ice-type that looks like an iceberg, sporting a light blue and white color combination. It's commonly known as the Ice Chunk Pokemon.

During the Spotlight Hour, Bergmite will appear at a higher frequency due to the Pokemon's increased spawn rate. Players will likely be able to notice the pocket monster appearing in the in-game overworld around their avatar characters.

In Pokemon GO, players should be able to evolve Bergmite into Avalugg with the help of 50 Bergmite Candy. Given that Bergmite will appear more frequently during the course of the event, players should make use of this opportunity to not only gather as much Bergmite Candy as possible, but also obtain a pocket monster with the perfect IV and stats to evolve into Avalugg.

Furthermore, the higher spawn frequency also benefits those trainers who want to catch a shiny variant of the Ice Chunk Pokemon. Shiny Bergmite was recently released by Niantic as part of the ongoing Winter Holiday Part 1, arriving alongside the very first appearance of Mega Glalie.

The shiny variant of Bergmite features a slight yellowish tinge in comparison to the normal version. Trainers will also be able to get their hands on Shiny Avalugg by evolving a Shiny Bergmite. This week's event will have an added bonus of 2x Catch Candy, which should help players gather plenty of Candy.

To prepare for this week's Spotlight Hour in Niantic's AR title, trainers will need to make sure that they have more than enough PokeBalls and space in their Pokemon Storage Box, lest they run out of either during the event. Additionally, they should make use of valuable in-game items like Lucky Eggs, Incense, and Star Pieces to get more out of this event.

