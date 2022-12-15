Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

Winter Holiday Part 1 is rolling out in Pokemon GO worldwide, and fans will soon be treated to the debuts of Mega Glalie and Shiny Bergmite. The event celebrates the festive winter season that marks the end of the year. It features event bonuses, wild encounters, as well as Field and Timed Research tasks for trainers to complete.

Nintendo has consistently added new events to Pokemon GO, which bring refreshing activities, debuts of beloved pocket monsters, and features to the game. These events have helped sustain the hype and excitement surrounding the AR title for more than half a decade after its launch.

This article aims to guide readers on the Timed Research tasks and rewards on offer in Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday Part 1 event.

Players can access the Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research by purchasing a ticket in Pokemon GO

Winter Holiday Part 1 in Pokemon GO will begin on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. It will conclude on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. This means players can take their time to complete all the tasks associated with the event and catch the Pokemon that are slated to arrive.

Players can access the Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research by purchasing a ticket in the in-game shop for $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing in one's currency).

The exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards for the event are as follows:

Winter Holiday Timed Research Step 1/4

Walk 2 km - Snover encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Spheal encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokemon - Seel encounter

Rewards for completion - Sneasel encounter, 1x Incense, 50x Mega Abomasnow energy

Winter Holiday Timed Research Step 2/4

Walk 2 km - Swinub encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Delibird encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokemon - Cubchoo encounter

Rewards for completion - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 1x Incense, 50x Mega Abomasnow energy

Winter Holiday Timed Research Step 3/4

Walk 2 km - Vanillite encounter

Send 7 Gifts to friends - Stantler encounter

Catch 15 Ice-type Pokemon - Castform in Snowy form encounter

Rewards for completion - Galarian Darumaka encounter, 1x Incense, 50x Mega Abomasnow energy

Winter Holiday Timed Research Step 4/4

Hatch an Egg - Alolan Vulpix encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Catch 15 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter

Rewards for completion - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, Gifting Pose

An important piece of information that players must keep in mind is that Timed Research expires. This means that the tasks associated with it must be completed before Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time. All the rewards must also be picked up before then.

The Winter Holiday Timed Research ticket will stay in the Pokemon GO shop from December 15, 2022, at 10:00 am to December 30, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time.

