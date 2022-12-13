Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1: Mega Glalie & Shiny Bergmite debuts, Field Research encounters, and more 

Niantic recently shared what Pokemon GO players can expect in the upcoming event, Winter Holiday Part 1. It is slated to begin later this week and will showcase the first appearance of the mega evolved form of Glalie, along with event-exclusive Timed Research, 7km egg hatches, wild encounters and more.

The developers have done a commendable job at consistently introducing fresh events in Pokemon GO that mark seasonal celebrations, debuts of new pocket monsters and rewarding experiences. The December 2022 schedule was revealed earlier in the month and there's a lot left in the month for players to experience, including the upcoming event.

This article provides a detailed look at what Pokemon GO players will encounter this week when Winter Holiday Part 1 releases in the AR title.

Everything to know about Winter Holiday Part 1 in Pokemon GO

The Winter Holiday Part 1 will begin on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10 am local time and will run until Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10 am local time, which allows players from all around the world to take part in the event. As mentioned above, Mega Glalie will appear as Mega Raid bosses, with lucky players having a higher likelihood of coming across a shiny variant of the pocket monster.

The event bonuses include 50% more XP when players win Raid Battles and trainers being able to have at most 40 Gifts until the conclusion of the event. Players can also get access to event-exclusive Timed Research by purchasing an in-game store for US$5.00.

Upon completing the research tasks, players will procure an event-themed avatar post. The rewards for this Timed Research in Pokemon GO are as follows:

2x Incubators

1x Incense

Abomasnow Mega Energy

Encounters with a variety of event-themed Pokemon

The official announcement cautioned players that Timed Research tasks must be completed and the rewards claimed before Sunday, December 31, 2022, at 8 pm local time. Furthermore, tickets for event-exclusive Timed Research will be available for purchase in the in-game shop from December 15 to December 30.

For the first time, players will come across the shiny variant of Bergmite in Pokemon GO with the Winter Holiday Part 1 event. The wild encounters for the event are as follows:

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit (Shiny variant is available)

Swinub (Shiny variant is available)

Delibird (Shiny variant is available)

Snorunt (Shiny variant is available)

Spheal wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available)

Snover (Shiny variant is available)

Vanillite

Cubchoo (Shiny variant is available)

Bergmite (Shiny variant is available)

Alolan Vulpix (Shiny variant is available) (Lucky players may encounter)

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available) (Lucky players may encounter)

Cryogonal (Lucky players may encounter)

7km egg hatches in Pokemon GO for the event are as follows:

Sneasel (Shiny variant is available)

Smoochum (Shiny variant is available)

Amaura

Bergmite (Shiny variant is available)

Crabrawler

The raid boss chart for the event is as follows:

One Star Raids - Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit (Shiny variant is available), Alolan Vulpix (Shiny variant is available), Spheal wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available), Galarian Darumaka (Shiny variant is available), Bergmite (Shiny variant is available)

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit (Shiny variant is available), Alolan Vulpix (Shiny variant is available), Spheal wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available), Galarian Darumaka (Shiny variant is available), Bergmite (Shiny variant is available) Three Star Raids - Cloyster, Lapras (Shiny variant is available), Stantler wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available), Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available)

Cloyster, Lapras (Shiny variant is available), Stantler wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available), Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available) Five Star Raids - Cobalion (Shiny variant is available)

Cobalion (Shiny variant is available) Mega Raids - Mega Glalie (Shiny variant is available)

Cobalion that are caught between December 15, at 10 am local time and December 23, at 10 am local time will know the featured attack Sacred Sword The power of this featured attack in Trainer Battles is 60 Power and in Gyms & raids is 55 Power).

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available, completing which Pokemon GO players may receive Abomasnow Mega Energy and can encounter the following:

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit (Shiny variant is available)

Alolan Vulpix (Shiny variant is available)

Seel (Shiny variant is available)

Shellder (Shiny variant is available)

Jynx (Shiny variant is available)

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available)

Spheal wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available)

Crabrawler

Sneasel (Shiny variant is available) (Lucky players may encounter)

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit (Shiny variant is available) (Lucky players may encounter)

With the upcoming Winter Holiday Part 1 event, players will be able to get the following avatar items from the in-game shop:

Holiday Pajama Top

Holiday Pajama Bottoms

Holiday Pajama Slippers

Gifting Pose

Holiday Hat

Holiday Beard

Holiday Suit

Event-themed stickers will also be available for Pokemon GO players that they can get by interacting with the disks at PokeStops, interacting with Gifts, and purchasing these from the in-game shop. Part 2 of the winter celebrations will begin once Part 1 ends on Dec 23 and will run until Dec 31.

