Pokemon GO Mythic Blade Collection Challenge and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

As the new season sets into motion, the Mythic Blade event is slowly picking up the pace in Pokemon GO. The second event under Mythical Wishes will commemorate Fighting-type Pocket Monsters with wild encounters, featured attacks, exclusive Field Research, and a Collection Challenge. It will also mark the debuts of Keldeo, Crabrawler, and Crabominable.

With the entirety of the December 2022 schedule revealed, including events and new debuts, Pokemon GO trainers are in for a gala time in the upcoming weeks. Furthermore, Niantic recently shared the details for this month's Community Day event, which will showcase all Community Day featured Pocket Monsters from 2021 and 2022 over two days.

For those interested, the list of scheduled events for this month is as follows:

Mythic Blade

Elite Raids

Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research

December Community Day

Winter Holiday Part 1

Winter Holiday Part 2

Winter Wonderland

Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day

Everything you need to know about Mythic Blade Collection Challenge and Field Research in Pokemon GO

The Mythical Blade event is slated to begin in Niantic's popular AR title on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10 am local time and will conclude on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 8 pm local time.

The exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Mythic Blade are as follows:

Catch seven Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmonlee encounter (shiny variant is available), Hitmonchan encounter (shiny variant is available)

Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokemon - Galarian Farfetch'd encounter (shiny variant is available)

Power up Pokemon 15 times - Galarian Farfetch'd encounter (shiny variant is available)

The event-themed Collection Challenge for Mythic Blade is as follows:

Catch Hitmonchan

Catch Hitmonlee

Catch Hitmontop

Catch Machop

Catch Makuhita

Catch Meditite

Catch Machoke

Catch Hariyama

Catch Medicham

Catch Crabrawler

Catch Galarian Farfetch'd

Rewards - 1x Fast TM and 1x Charged TM

The Pokemon GO event will also feature a ticketed Special Research story titled Something Extraordinary. The exclusive episode will afford ticket-holding trainers an opportunity to encounter Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon, who will be making its debut in-game.

Ticket holders will be able to claim the Special Research story between December 10 and December 11 and can choose to complete it whenever they want. Those who purchase tickets will have increased Incense encounters with Pokemon like Machop, Hitmonlee, Beldum, and more. There are also other Special Research rewards in the fray, and they are as follows:

Keldeo T-Shirt avatar item

14 Rare Candies

12 Silver Pinap Berries

2 Incubators

2 Super Incubators

2 Incense

Encounters with several Fighting-type and Water-type Pokemon

As expected, the decision to paywall the debut of the Mythical Pokemon behind a ticketed event-exclusive Special Research story has not sat well with the Pokemon GO community. The general consensus among players is that "greedy" moves such as these have been responsible for driving players away from the AR title.

