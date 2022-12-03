How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

Taking down Giovanni, the infamous leader of Team GO Rocket, is often a challenging task for any Pokemon GO trainer. Not only does he have powerful pocket monsters in his arsenal, but it can be difficult to even find him on the game's map. Nevertheless, the rewards that players receive for beating him are well worth it, especially this month.
Team GO Rocket is the primary antagonist outfit in Pokemon GO that plagues trainers' time in the game through various means. From Rocket Grunts to Rocket Leaders, there are plenty of ways that players can encounter this organization and its nefarious actions in-game.
Being aware of the proper counters and devising appropriate strategies will allow players to quickly defeat powerful Team GO Rocket members, including Giovanni. The Team GO Rocket boss packs a significant punch when encountered in-game and players will have to be careful with how they approach him.
Team GO Rocket Leader Giovanni in Pokemon GO (December 2022): Weaknesses and best counters
This article sheds light on the possible line-up of Giovanni this month and the best counters for each of his Pokemon, vital information that players can use to defeat the villainous boss. To begin with, players should definitely expect to face a Persian as Giovanni always chooses to send his iconic cat Pokemon out first.
In the second phase, the Team GO Rocket Leader will be sending out one of these three pocket monsters: Nidoqueen, Steelix, or Rhyperior. For the third phase, it's Giovanni's very last Pokemon that players are eager to get their hands on.
Ever since the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in the middle of last month, Giovanni's final pocket monster of choice has been the powerful Shadow Mewtwo. The option remains the same for this month and we will update you if any changes occur.
The weaknesses and counters to Giovanni's line-up in Pokemon GO are as follows:
Persian - Being a Normal-type pocket monster, Pokemon GO players should opt for a Pokemon with Fighting-type moves to defeat Giovanni's Persian. The best options are as follows:
- Hariyama - Fast Move Counter and Charged Move Dynamic Punch
- Machamp - Fast Move Counter and Charged Move Dynamic Punch
- Lucario - Fast Move Counter and Charged Move Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr - Fast Move Counter and Charged Move Focus Blast
- Sirfetch'd - Fast Move Counter and Charged Move Close Combat
Rhyperior - Being a dual-type Ground and Rock pocket monster, Pokemon GO players should use a Pokemon with Grass and Water-type attacks against Rhyperior. Furthermore, this particular Pokemon is also weak to Fighting-type moves, which works well with a player's first choice to take down Persian.
The best options are as follows:
- Swampert - Fast Move Mud Shot and Charged Move Hydro Cannon
- Kyogre - Fast Move Waterfall and Charged Move Surf
- Empoleon - Fast Move Waterfall and Charged Move Hydro Cannon
- Torterra - Fast Move Razor Leaf and Charged Move Frenzy Plant
- Greninja - Fast Move Bubble and Charged Move Surf
- Roserade - Fast Move Razor Leaf and Charged Move Solar Beam
Nidoqueen - Being a dual-type Poison and Ground pocket monster, Pokemon GO players are advised to use a Pokemon that has Ground, Psychic, Water, and Ice-type moves in its arsenal against Nidoqueen. The best options are as follows:
- Kyogre - Fast Move Waterfall and Charged Move Surf
- Glaceon - Fast Move Ice Shard and Charged Move Avalanche
- Mewtwo - Fast Move Psycho Cut and Charged Move Psystrike
- Espeon - Fast Move Confusion and Charged Move Psychic
- Gyarados - Fast Move Waterfall and Charged Move Hydro Pump
Steelix - Being a dual-type Ground and Steel pocket monster, Pokemon GO players should fare better using a Pokemon that has Fire, Fighting, Ground, and Water-type moves. The best options are as follows:
- Swampert - Fast Move Mud Shot and Charged Move Hydro Cannon
- Conkeldurr - Fast Move Counter and Charged Move Focus Blast
- Reshiram - Fast Move Fire Fang and Charged Move Overheat
- Chandelure - Fast Move Fire Spin and Charged Move Overheat
- Lucario - Fast Move Counter and Charged Move Aura Sphere
Mewtwo - Being a Legendary Psychic-type, players should definitely bring along a Pokemon that has Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type moves in their kit. The best options are as follows:
- Hydreigon - Fast Move Bite and Charged Move Brutal Swing
- Darkrai - Fast Move Snarl and Charged Move Dark Pulse
- Chandelure - Fast Move Hex and Charged Move Shadow Ball
- Gengar - Fast Move Lick and Charged Move Shadow Ball
- Yveltal - Fast Move Snarl and Charged Move Dark Pulse
Pokemon GO players are advised to prepare their team while keeping these type weaknesses in mind. Interested readers can check out this article for more information. Once Giovanni is defeated, trainers need not worry as they will be able to quickly challenge him again. After beating him and his threat of Shadow Pokemon, players will also get the chance to catch Shadow Mewtwo.