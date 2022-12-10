Pokemon GO Something Extraordinary Keldeo Special Research: Tasks, rewards, and more

The ongoing Mythic Blade event in Pokemon GO marks the debut of not only the Boxing pocket monster, Crabrawler, but also the Colt Pokemon, Keldeo. While trainers can come across the former in the wild, the latter can only be encountered by those who have purchased tickets for the event-exclusive Special Research story, Something Extraordinary.

Those who have purchased tickets can claim the Special Research story by opening Pokemon between Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10 am and Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm. Once they have claimed the story, they can complete it whenever they choose to.

Without further ado, the article provides a guide to what tasks and rewards await Pokemon GO players in Something Extraordinary Special Research story.

Everything you need to know about Something Extraordinary Mythic Blade Special Research story in Pokemon GO

There are seven steps for players to complete in this Mythic Blade event-exclusive Special Research story, with many rewards up for grabs, including an encounter with Keldo in its Ordinary form. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Something Extraordinary 1/7

Make 3 Curveball Throws - 500x Stardust

Catch 10 Pokemon - Oshawott encounter

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Rewards: 2x Rare Candy, Machoke encounter, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Something Extraordinary 2/7

Battle a team leader (Candela, Blanche, Spark) 3 times - 750x Stardust

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Staryu encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 1x Charged TM

Rewards: 2x Rare Candy, Breloom encounter, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Something Extraordinary 3/7

Battle in a raid - 1000x Stardust

Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon - Buizel encounter

Evovle 5 Pokemon - 3x Incubator

Rewards: 2x Rare Candy, Scraggy encounter, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Something Extraordinary 4/7

Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - 1250x Stardust

Catch 7 different species of Pokemon - Marill encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 2x Incense

Rewards: 2x Rare Candy, Poliwrath encounter, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Something Extraordinary 5/7

Win a raid - 1500x Stardust

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - Alomomola encounter

Feed your buddy 3 times - 1x Fast TM

Rewards: 2x Rare Candy, Kelde (Original) encounter, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Something Extraordinary 6/7

Win in the GO Battle League - 1500x Stardust

Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokemon - Tympole encounter

Make 3 Great Throws in a row - 2x Super Incubator

Rewards: 2x Rare Candy, Medicham encounter, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Something Extraordinary 7/7

Take 3 snapshots of Keldeo - Tirtouga encounter

Take a snapshot of a Grass-type Pokemon - 2000x Stardust

Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokemon - 2000x Stardust

Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokemon - 2000x Stardust

Rewards: 2x Rare Candy, 20x Keldeo candy, Keldeo T-Shirt

Other than the lucrative Keldeo encounter, ticket holders in Pokemon GO will also be privy to increased Incense encounters with certain wild Pokemon. Players can check out the details regarding the Mythic Blade Pokemon GO event in this article.

The decision to stick Keldeo's debut behind a paywalled event has gotten the Pokemon GO community understandably upset. Many tagged it as a "greedy" move and blamed such decisions from Niantic as one of the biggest reasons behind players leaving the popular AR title.

