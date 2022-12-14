Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Swablu and Altaria

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have plenty of visitors from earlier generations to provide trainers with a tinge of nostalgia. While iconic Pocket Monsters like Charizard are slowly being added through special events, Paldea already hosts a plethora of Pokemon from earlier generations, like Swablu and its family.

Besides the known faces, Game Freak has added new unique Pocket Monsters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players can encounter new regional forms, divergent evolutions, and new evolutions, as well as Paradox specimens, which are Ancient/Future forms of contemporary Pocket Monsters.

This article takes a look at how players can find Swablu and Altaria in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Both Swablu and Altaria can be found in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced back in Generation 3, Swablu is a dual-type Normal and Flying Pocket Monster, also known as the Cotton Bird Pokemon. It sports a blue body and white fluffy cloud-like wings.

According to the Paldean Pokedex, Swablu lives in mountainous areas. Thus players should have a better chance of encountering it in such locations.

The following locations are some of the places where Swablu spawns frequently:

West Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

Altaria, also known as the Humming Pokemon, can be caught in the wild expanse of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during a player's exploration. It is said that it sings sopranos high in the sky and that when it bonds with a person, it will envelop them with its wings and hum.

Those interested in encountering Altaria should check out the following locations:

South Province (Area Six)

North Province (Area One)

Medali

Montenevera

Casseroya Lake

Alfornada

Players can also evolve Swablu to Altaria by leveling up the former to level 35 by either grinding in battles or by means of Rare Candy or EXP Candy. There are no further requirements or special evolutions needed for the process of evolving Swablu into Altaria.

Players do need to keep in mind that although Swablu is a Normal and Flying type, its type combination changes when it evolves. Altaria sports Dragon and Flying typing, which means the following Tera Types are best suited for it:

Flying

Dragon

Steel

Fire

While it does not have significant Attack or Special Attack stats, Altaria boasts good Defense (90) and Special Defense (105). A Calm nature can help increase its Special Defense at the cost of Attack, while a Modest nature will increase its Special Attack at the cost of Attack.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

Despite receiving criticism for their widespread technical issues, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet remain successful commercial releases.

According to an earlier report by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, the titles have cumulatively sold more than 10 million units within three days of their launch on November 18, 2022. This makes them the biggest console-exclusive launches of all time.

Poll : 0 votes