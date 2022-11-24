5 strongest Flying-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release on November 18, 2022, the roster of Flying-type species in the franchise has broadened once again. Trainers can head to the Paldea region and find many different creatures that possess the Flying-type element, and some make excellent additions to anyone's battle party.

While Flying-type creatures can be a big help in battle, some are more capable than others. For example, the stat and move difference between Delibird and Honchkrow is quite substantial, and trainers may want to take things like that into account.

Those who want to maximize their team's potential to defeat opponents, particularly in the competitive space, should keep an eye on which Flying-types are most effective.

The top Flying-type Pokemon are subject to change, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at the best ones during the first week of Scarlet and Violet's release.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Gyarados, Dragonite, and 3 other great Flying-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and their recommended moves

1) Noivern

Noivern's Pokedex art in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Introduced in Pokemon X/Y, Noivern is the evolved form of Noibat and is a Flying/Dragon-type creature.

With impressive special attack and speed stats, Noivern benefits from utilizing special attacks, particularly of Dragon or Flying-type, to receive a damage increase from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

For maximum firepower, the top recommended moves for Noivern are Draco Meteor, Outrage, Giga Impact, Hurricane, and Hyper Beam.

However, Noivern gets more out of its special attacks, so trainers may want to prioritize Draco Meteor, Hurricane, and Hyper Beam over Outrage and Giga Impact.

2) Gyarados

Gyarados' battle dominance continues in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

While many trainers still think of Gyarados as a Water-type Pokemon, it is also part Flying-type. Thanks to its high attack stat, the final evolution of Magikarp is still an offensive powerhouse in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it gets the best bang for its buck by using physical moves.

Moves like Giga Impact, Hurricane, Hydro Pump, Hyper Beam, and Blizzard will allow it to defeat many opponents with one hit. Giga Impact, in particular, will be enhanced by Gyarados' incredibly high attack stat potential.

While Gyarados' special attack stats leave a lot to be desired, it will still receive STAB from Hurricane and Hydro Pump, which can help it mitigate its deficiencies in that regard.

3) Iron Jugulis (Paradox Hydreigon)

Iron Jugulis has emerged in Paldea from the future (Image via Game Freak)

Depending on the version players pick, different Paradox Pokemon are available in Scarlet and Violet. While Scarlet players will encounter Paradox species from the past, Violet trainers will encounter Paradox creatures from the future.

Iron Jugulis is one of the latter, a futuristic version of Hydreigon that possesses a Dark/Flying typing. It sports a high special attack stat and solid speed.

Air Slash and Crunch are solid moves that provide STAB for Iron Jugulis. However, if players want to amp up its damage potential with special attacks, they should teach it Hurricane, Hyper Beam, or Dark Pulse.

4) Dragonite

Dragonite is still a spectacular all-around Pokemon pick (Image via Game Freak)

Dragonite is well-known throughout the Pokemon franchise for its battle capabilities. It remains an incredibly strong contender in Scarlet and Violet.

With excellent attack and special attack stats, Dragonite is also fairly durable, thanks to its solid special defense. It may not be a fast Dragon/Flying-type, but it can certainly pack some impressive firepower.

Thanks to its great attack/special attack, Dragonite benefits from a ton of different move choices. The usual heavy hitters like Giga Impact, Draco Meteor, and Outrage suit it well.

However, if players are looking for more diversity over pure damage, giving this Pokemon moves like Dragon Claw, Dragon Pulse, Fly, Hurricane, or Dragon Rush can be beneficial.

5) Salamence

Salamence is still deadly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

While Roaring Moon (Paradox Salamence) in Scarlet is surely a powerhouse, it suffers from a considerably poor special attack stat.

Standard Salamence, found in Violet, possesses twice the special attack its Paradox counterpart does and also features great attack stats and respectable speed. The Dragon/Flying-type has been dominant for years, and this hasn't changed in Generation IX.

While Salamence can perform well with most moves, it deals its highest damage through the use of Draco Meteor, Outrage, and Hurricane. However, if players don't want to stick to these nuke moves, they can always give it Dragon Claw, Dragon Pulse, Fire Blast, and Fly. Fire Blast won't receive STAB damage, but it makes for solid type coverage.

