How to catch Kecleon in Pokemon GO as it makes its long-awaited debut?

If the latest Pokemon GO community reports are to be believed, Kecleon, the sole remaining pocket monster from the Hoenn Pokedex, is finally making its long-awaited debut. When Niantic announced the Go Tour: Hoenn 2023, the community was hopeful that the Color Swap Pokemon would finally be made available in Niantic's popular AR title.

Yet, the official announcement of the GO Tour: Hoenn 2023 and the various events that it will consist of had made no mention of Kecleon and its debut. This largely disappointed the Pokemon GO community with many being hopeful that the developers will surprise players with the pocket monster's debut, much like Zorua's.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Note: Kecleon has started to appear for some time on Poké Stops in Pokémon GO at the end of today's Pokémon GO Community Day serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Note: Kecleon has started to appear for some time on Poké Stops in Pokémon GO at the end of today's Pokémon GO Community Day serebii.net/index2.shtml

The latest information from LeekDuck on Twitter and others suggests that the developers might have just done the same.

Is Kecleon finally making its Pokemon GO debut and how can players encounter it?

A number of players and notable Pokemon GO trainers like @LeekDuck and @SerebiiNet on Twitter recently mentioned that Kecleon is making its debut after the conclusion of the Chespin Community Day event. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck It appears that Kecleon will make its debut after Chespin Community Day.



Invisible Kecleon will appear rarely at PokeStops and prevent Trainers from spinning it. After it jumps off the disc, the Kecleon will appear on the map and can be encountered. It appears that Kecleon will make its debut after Chespin Community Day. Invisible Kecleon will appear rarely at PokeStops and prevent Trainers from spinning it. After it jumps off the disc, the Kecleon will appear on the map and can be encountered. https://t.co/EjryB5dVwu

It was further shared that Kecleon will appear at PokeStops but will remain invisible and prevent players from interacting and spinning the disk. Soon after that, it will get off the disk and will be visible on the map around the protagonist's avatar. From there, players will simply need to click on it and successfully capture it.

Pokemon GO trainers do need to keep in mind that Kecleon will have a rare spawn rate in-game as it makes its debut, according to @LeekDuck. This means players might have to visit a number of PokeStops before they are lucky enough to come across the Color Swap Pokemon.

Given the rarity of the situation, players are advised to use in-game items like Ultra Balls and Golden Razz Berry to make it easier to catch Kecleon in Pokemon GO. The regions that

With its invisibility trait, Kecleo falls in a similar category to Ditto and Zorua, both of whom can masquerade as other pocket monsters in the game's overworld through different means until caught. While Ditto can potentially appear as any other wild encounter, with these being January 2023's options, Zorua can take the shape of the player's buddy Pokemon.

Introduced back in Generation III, Kecleon is a Normal-type Pokemon. Its physical characteristics are heavily influenced by that of a chameleon, especially its unique ability to camouflage itself in its surroundings. Its Pokedex entries clarify that it is unable to change the red zigzag pattern visible on its belly while camouflaging.

Interestingly, dataminers found Kecleon's code, animations and models existed in Pokemon GO files back in 2021. It was clear that the developers were well aware of the community's desire to encounter the Color Swap Pokemon and complete their Hoenn Pokedex.

Those that have already encountered the pocket monster in Pokemon GO as the Community Day is over in their part of the world are expectedly elated. Others are biding their time and are eager to come across Kecleon in all its glory.

This year's January Community Day is set to feature the Spiny Nut Pokemon. Interested readers can find out more about the event in this article.

Poll : 0 votes