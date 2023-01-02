How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

One of the most unique pocket monsters players can catch in Pokemon GO is the elusive Ditto. The Transform Pokemon is an extremely hard catch due to its special encounter factor, where it takes the shape of another in the wild. This means players cannot see it spawning around their avatar character on the map.

The iconic pink blob Ditto has been around since Generation I and has been a delight to encounter in the games and the series. As explained by Bulbapedia, the unique trait of the pocket monster is that it can quickly become an exact replica of another physical object or living being. Interestingly, it will take on both the form and ability of the copied object.

In Pokemon GO, players can encounter a Ditto in the guise of other pocket monsters in the wild. Only when players successfully catch it will they know whether it was the Transform Pokemon.

This article jots down all the possible disguises for the Transform Pokemon that players may encounter during their explorations this month.

Pokemon GO players will come across Ditto in the guise of other pocket monsters

As mentioned above, Ditto will be found masquerading as other pocket monsters in the wild in Pokemon GO. Its current form will only become clear once trainers have successfully caught one, making it a difficult and tedious affair.

Players can keep an eye out on whether the Combat Power (CP) of the wild pocket monster is lower than what is expected of that Pokemon, in which case it may be a Ditto in disguise. The current disguises for Ditto in the popular AR title are given below in the stated list:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swirlix

Its unique transformation is explained by its Pokedex entry, where it states that Ditto can restructure its cells into different shapes but can get a few details wrong as it does so through memory. The shiny variant of Ditto can be encountered by players in Pokemon GO, featuring a blue color instead of the usual light purple.

Ditto does not evolve from or into any pocket monster; however, trainers can use its transformation capabilities in gym fights, taking the form of the opponent and copying its moves. Players need to remember that the CP and stats will remain the same.

The January 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO was released earlier by Niantic, and the same can be checked out here. The month is set to be a gala affair for trainers, with the debut of Shiny Tapu Koko, a mysterious Mega Raid boss, and a plethora of events.

One of Ditto's possible disguises will be available as a featured pocket monster during one of the Spotlight Hour events this month. Swirlix will be in the limelight on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Given the rarity of Ditto, players should not miss out on the event if they wish to have an opportunity to catch the Transform Pokemon.

Poll : 0 votes