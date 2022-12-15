How to get Zorua in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

With Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday event on the horizon, many players are anticipating all the seasonal creatures they will soon be able to get their hands on. One of these Pocket Monsters is the Tricky Fox Pokemon, Zorua.

Like other unique encounters, such as Ditto or Smeargle, Zorua is a creature that can be very easy to miss if players do not know how to find one. Encountering a Zorua gets even more complicated when players take into consideration that it does not appear on the map as itself. It only reveals itself after it is captured.

So what should players know about catching this unique creature in Pokemon GO? Finding Zorua in Niantic's mobile game becomes much easier when players know the circumstances under which it can appear.

Zorua can disguise itself as a trainer's Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Zorua as it appears in Pokemon Evolutions (Image Via The Pokemon Company)

Zorua and its evolution Zoroark are the only creatures in the franchise to possess the ability, Illusion, in the main series. This ability allows these creatures to disguise themselves as another one of the player's Pokemon. This trait carries over into Pokemon GO, thanks to the disguise mechanic that Zorua shares with Ditto.

As experienced trainers will know, Ditto can only disguise itself as a select few creatures every few months. Zorua is different because it can disguise itself as every creature in the game but with one limitation. It can only appear as the player's registered Buddy Pokemon.

With this information in mind, hunting for a Zorua in Pokemon GO can become much easier. To easily identify Zorua on the map, players should make their Buddy Pokemon an exceedingly rare creature like a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon. Since these creatures do not appear on the map, a spawn would mean that it is a Zorua.

There are other ways that players can indirectly increase the chances of a Zorua spawn. Some may overlook this small detail, but the weather of the area trainers are in plays a huge role in determining which creatures can spawn. Since Zorua is a pure Dark-type Pokemon, it has the highest chance of spawning in foggy weather.

Items like Lure Modules and Incense work great for hunting in Pokemon GO, as they can be used to increase the spawn rate of an area. Incenses attach themselves to the player's avatar and increase the spawn rate (as long as the player remains mobile). Lure Modules do the same but are attached to Pokestops and Gyms.

These tips are especially useful to keep in mind when aiming to use Zorua's evolution, Zoroark, in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League. Since finding evolved Pokemon in the wild is a rare occurrence, players may be better off evolving a Zorua instead of hunting for a Zoroark. It takes 50 Zorua candies to trigger the evolution.

The first part of the Winter Holiday event begins on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. It will run until Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Poll : 0 votes