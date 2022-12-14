What is the best team for Ultra League in Pokemon GO? (December 2022) 

Pokemon GO is known for its competitive battle arena. However, unlike the main series, the mobile game hosts three different tiers for trainers to take part in.

One of these tiers is the Ultra League. This tier is much more exclusive than the Great League, as only creatures with combat power between 2,000 and 2,499 can participate.

Many trainers prefer the Ultra League as it does not have a concrete meta like the other tiers. Being the middle ground, a lot of the metagame staples in the Great League cannot participate. The oppressive Legendary Pokemon in Master League are also too strong to be commonly seen.

However, a few creatures perform really well in Pokemon GO's Battle League. Knowing which Pocket Monsters work best with one another can help trainers build their team or know what to expect before they queue up for a round.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Registeel, Pidgeot, and Cobalion form a great team in Pokemon GO's Ultra League

Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known for its oppressive defensive stats and unbreakable typing, Registeel is a top contender in every tier it can participate in. With great coverage options for charged attacks like Focus Blast and Zap Cannon, as well as fast energy generation with Lock-On, the Pokemon can make quick work of a team.

In terms of when to best use it, Regiteel shines in the late game of any battle. It works particularly well when only one or two enemy Pokemon are left.

By this time, players should have baited out all of the enemy trainer's shields. With Lock-On, Registeel can spam charged attacks until the end of the battle.

Pidgeot

Pidgeot as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a surprising development, Pidgeot has recently become quite prominent in the metagame as one of Pokemon GO's best shield bullies. Baiting out an opponent's shield often wins players a battle. After all, players cannot dodge potent charged attacks if they do not have any shields.

With Pidgeot's ability to easily spam charged attacks with high energy-charing moves and low-cost charged attacks, opponents will have no choice but to use at least one shield when it is on the field. At the very least, they will need to use their switch to send out a creature that can deal with Pidgeot.

Cobalion

Cobalion serves as a great offensive and defensive option that players can add to their team in Pokemon GO's Ultra League. Having an excellent typing of Steel and Fighting, this creature is incredibly adaptive and can fit any role.

With Cobalion's signature move, Sacred Sword, having a low energy cost, players can use it to bait opponents out of their shields. This attack also does a lot of damage, allowing it to cleave through any opponent weak to Fighting-type attacks. Cobalion also has access to Stone Edge for coverage options.

Players can encounter a Cobalion through Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO once the Winter Holiday event starts on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

