What is the best team for Great League in Pokemon GO? (December 2022) 

With December finally here, Niantic has revealed its plans for the month ahead for Pokemon GO's Battle League. One of the main focuses for the approaching period comes in the first week with the release of Great League Remix as well as the standard challenge of Great League.

As many players will be aware, it is the most popular tier of the Battle League due to its lack of restrictions, which allows more people to take part. Only creatures with a combat power of 1,500 are allowed to partake in the Great League. Thanks to this low power cap, every trainer can play in this league.

However, there are always bound to be a few picks that dominate the metagame. This is where Pokemon GO's Remix cup comes in to fix that issue. Removing the most popular picks, this gives some different creatures a chance to shine. This guide will serve as a blueprint for both Great League and Great League Remix.

Pokemon GO's Great League and Great League Remix: Potential team composition

Diggersby

Diggersby as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having access to Ground, Normal, and Fire-type attacks, no contender is safe from Diggersby's offensive assault. Having great coverage is always an amazing attribute to any Pokemon, but it is even better when used on a defensive tank like this critter. This increases the amount of situations that it can stay and tank damage in.

With a fair amount of Grass, Steel, and Rock-types in Great League, Diggersby can be a great scouting wall for the early stages of a battle. Thanks to Pokemon GO's action-based battle system compared to the standard turn-based system in the main series, having a creature that can tank damage like Diggersby is crucial to success.

Guzzlord

Guzzlord as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being the newest creature to come to Pokemon GO, Guzzlord just narrowly missed out on the time window most other picks had where Niantic decided who to ban for the Remix cup. This will be used to the advantage of players in Great League Remix.

Having amazing stamina and a niche defensive typing, not many picks can hit Guzzlord super effectively. However, its offensive prowess is rather poor, which is why it lacks viability in the higher tiers populated by Steel-types and other Legendary Pokemon. Thankfully, Guzzlord is right at home in Great League.

Shadow Machamp

Machamp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The shadow boost from being a Shadow Pokemon does enough to push Machamp into relevancy. However, if trainers really want to use a standard version of the Pocket Monster, they are more than welcome to do so. With two defensive picks on a team, Machamp serves as the true damage-dealer in this team composition.

Having powerful Fighting-type moves and access to Rock Slide, it can singlehandedly carry an entire battle in the right scenario. The only downside is that it has nothing in its arsenal to deal with Psychic or Fairy-types, so players will need to switch it out if the opponent tries to force that matchup.

Overall, December's rendition of Battle League in Pokemon GO seems to be very promising. With new Ultra Beasts coming to the mobile title, the metagame is sure to see its fair share of things being shaken up from their last month's state.

The addition of Great League Remix is also sure to give players a much-needed respite from the oppressive metagame of the standard Great League.

Poll : 0 votes