Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Diggersby

Most Pokemon GO players have likely seen their fair share of Bunnelby, as they are similar in spawn occurrence to Pokemon such as Rattata, but its evolution, Diggersby shouldn't be completely discounted in battle.

Diggersby can sport solid defensive and stamina stats and has great capability with Ground-type moves making it a solid pick against Pokemon GO's roster of Electric-type Pokemon. It can also perform sufficiently in both PvE and PvP. There are obviously better picks when it comes to Ground-type Pokemon in many battle situations, but trainers that pride themselves on versatility may want to give Diggersby a spin regardless.

Pokemon GO: Diggersby move breakdown by utility

Figuring out which moveset works best for Diggersby in battle can be tricky, and it depends to some extent on what players are hoping to use it for in Pokemon GO. Even though some moves do more damage than others, simply hitting hard isn't the only metric that matters when it comes to every battle situation. There's the charging of a Pokemon's charge move, for example, as well as things like shield pressure in trainer battles to consider. That being said, there are certainly still movesets that perform very well in their respective roles. Before diving deep into that, however, it's important to recall what Diggersby is working with:

Fast Moves

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Quick Attack (Normal-type)

Charge Moves

Dig (Ground-type)

Hyper Beam (Normal-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Fire Punch (Fire-type)

With the exception of Fire Punch, Diggersby's moveset is pretty straightforward. There isn't a lot of variety when it comes to exploiting type advantages with this moveset, but with moves like Hyper Beam and Earthquake available to Diggersby, it doesn't necessarily need to. Regardless, here is a look at Diggersby's best movesets depending on what kind of battle it finds itself in, along with some tips on flexibility in case Pokemon GO trainers aren't going for straight damage:

PvE Diggersby Moves

By and large, Mud Shot and Earthquake will be the ideal moveset for Diggersby in most of Pokemon GO's PvE battles. Quick Attack technically provides slightly higher DPS than Mud Shot and can build slightly more energy, but Quick Attack is incapable of making use of type effectiveness as a Normal-type attack.

Quick Attack and Hyper Beam can still deal good damage, especially because of the "Same Type Attribute Bonus" or STAB that Diggersby receives from using them.

PvP Diggersby Moves

Mud Shot, Earthquake and Fire Punch will be a player's best bet when using Diggersby in Pokemon GO's PvP game modes, specifically Great League. This provides not only damage, but maximizes the type advantages available by implementing Fire Punch, making Diggersby capable of countering more than what an explicitly Ground-type toolkit would provide.

Earthquake uses a lot of energy, which Fire Punch helps to offset as a quick and effective way to bait an opponent's shields out. If Earthquake manages to land on an unshielded opponent, its damage speaks for itself.

