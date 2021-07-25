How to evolve Sliggoo in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players want to find out how to evolve Sliggoo into its more powerful form, Goodra. The process has a bit more to it than most evolutions in the mobile game.

As a Dragon-type Pocket Monster, Sliggoo is highly desirable by players of Pokemon GO. Of course, the trainer's main goal with Sliggoo is to evolve it into Goodra.

This article makes the process of evolving Sliggoo in Pokemon GO crystal clear.

Pokemon GO players will need Rainy weather or a Rainy Lure Module to evolve Sliggoo

When it comes to the majority of Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, all a player has to do is obtain enough species candy to evolve them. However, there are also several Pokemon in the mobile game that require additional steps in order to transform.

In order to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra, players will still need to get their hands on 100 Goomy candy. Goomy is the Pokemon that evolves into Sliggoo. Trainers can gather these species candies by catching Goomys and Sliggoos. The process will go quicker if a player uses Pinap Berries on the Pokemon they catch, as this will earn them more candy per catch.

Even after a trainer has racked up 100 Goomy candies, they still need to complete one extra step before they can finally evolve Sliggoo in Pokemon GO. Thankfully, this step is incredibly easy. In order to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra, Rainy weather needs to be taking place in the mobile game.

If the game isn't currently marking rainy weather, there is still a way to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra. This method will require a trainer to activate a Rainy Lure Module item at a Pokestop they are close to. Once this has been done, as long as a trainer is close enough to the Pokestop and they have enough Goomy candy, the game will allow them to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra.

Thunderstorms outside yet Pokémon Go says it’s still sunny!…… I want to evolve my Sliggoo already 🙃 — Exodecai (@Exodecai) July 21, 2021

Rainy Lure Modules can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-game store for 200 Pokecoins. Additionally, this item is sometimes given for free as a reward for completing certain tasks in the game.

If a trainer doesn't have the item, or enough Pokecoins to purchase it, they can simply wait until it rains to evolve their Sliggoo. Players that successfully evolve Sliggoo into Goodra can checkout the best moveset for Goodra in Pokemon GO to see which attacks their new Pocket Monster should know.

