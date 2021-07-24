Create
Notifications
×

Pokemon GO: Ultra Unlock timed research tasks and rewards

Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia (Image via Niantic)
Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia (Image via Niantic)
Mason J. Schneider
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jul 23, 2021, 03:25 PM ET

58 mins ago

Feature

Pokemon GO trainers worked together to complete global challenges during GO Fest 2021 that earned everyone a special Ultra Unlock bonus. Now, players need to know the timed research tasks and rewards for this event.

As part of Ultra Unlock Part One, Dialga is currently being featured in five-star raids. Additionally, Pokemon from a variety of different eras will be spawning more frequently in the wild until the event ends on August 3rd.

This article explains Part One of Ultra Unlock's timed research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO.

How to complete Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock timed research

Pokemon GO players desiring some useful rewards need to know what's in store for them in this Ultra Unlock timed research. Here are the rewards for completing each task.

Part 1

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Diglett encounter
  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Drilbur encounter
  • Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - 5 Nanab Berries

Part 1 completion reward: 3 Ultra Balls, 483 XP, 10 Poke Balls

Part 2

  • Catch 5 Voltorb - Magnemite encounter
  • Send 3 Gifts to friends - 3 Pinap Berries
  • Transfer 7 Pokemon - 7 Ultra Balls

Part 2 completion reward: 483 XP, 5 Great Balls, 3 Ultra Balls

Part 3

  • Catch 10 Kabuto or Omanyte - Aerodactyl encounter
  • Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy - 7 Razz Berries
  • Power Up Pokemon 5 times - 3 Max Revives

Part 3 completion reward: 3 Ultra Balls, 483 XP, 15 Poke Balls

Part 4

  • Catch 7 Porygon - 1 Upgrade
  • Evolve a Pokemon - 8 Ultra Balls
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5 Pinap Berries

Part 4 completion reward: 483 XP, 3 Ultra Balls, 10 Great Balls

Part 5

  • Win a Raid - Shieldon encounter
  • Power Up Pokemon 7 times - Cranidos encounter
  • Catch 15 Rock-type Pokemon - Onix encounter

Part 5 completion reward: 3 Ultra Balls, 30 Poke balls, 2,000 Stardust

Players should be able to breeze through the first Ultra Unlock timed research in Pokemon GO. POGO trainers will have until Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 p.m. local time to complete all of the tasks and take advantage of the possible rewards.

Part Two of Ultra Unlock will begin on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Also, read Pokemon GO: Evolving Eevee into each of its evolutions

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी