Pokemon GO: Ultra Unlock timed research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO trainers worked together to complete global challenges during GO Fest 2021 that earned everyone a special Ultra Unlock bonus. Now, players need to know the timed research tasks and rewards for this event.

As part of Ultra Unlock Part One, Dialga is currently being featured in five-star raids. Additionally, Pokemon from a variety of different eras will be spawning more frequently in the wild until the event ends on August 3rd.

This article explains Part One of Ultra Unlock's timed research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO.

How to complete Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock timed research

Pokemon GO players desiring some useful rewards need to know what's in store for them in this Ultra Unlock timed research. Here are the rewards for completing each task.

Part 1

Catch 10 Pokemon - Diglett encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Drilbur encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - 5 Nanab Berries

Part 1 completion reward: 3 Ultra Balls, 483 XP, 10 Poke Balls

Part 2

Catch 5 Voltorb - Magnemite encounter

Send 3 Gifts to friends - 3 Pinap Berries

Transfer 7 Pokemon - 7 Ultra Balls

Part 2 completion reward: 483 XP, 5 Great Balls, 3 Ultra Balls

Part 3

Catch 10 Kabuto or Omanyte - Aerodactyl encounter

Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy - 7 Razz Berries

Power Up Pokemon 5 times - 3 Max Revives

Part 3 completion reward: 3 Ultra Balls, 483 XP, 15 Poke Balls

Part 4

Catch 7 Porygon - 1 Upgrade

Evolve a Pokemon - 8 Ultra Balls

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5 Pinap Berries

Part 4 completion reward: 483 XP, 3 Ultra Balls, 10 Great Balls

Part 5

Win a Raid - Shieldon encounter

Power Up Pokemon 7 times - Cranidos encounter

Catch 15 Rock-type Pokemon - Onix encounter

Part 5 completion reward: 3 Ultra Balls, 30 Poke balls, 2,000 Stardust

Players should be able to breeze through the first Ultra Unlock timed research in Pokemon GO. POGO trainers will have until Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 p.m. local time to complete all of the tasks and take advantage of the possible rewards.

Part Two of Ultra Unlock will begin on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

