Pokemon GO: Ultra Unlock timed research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO trainers worked together to complete global challenges during GO Fest 2021 that earned everyone a special Ultra Unlock bonus. Now, players need to know the timed research tasks and rewards for this event.
As part of Ultra Unlock Part One, Dialga is currently being featured in five-star raids. Additionally, Pokemon from a variety of different eras will be spawning more frequently in the wild until the event ends on August 3rd.
This article explains Part One of Ultra Unlock's timed research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO.
How to complete Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock timed research
Pokemon GO players desiring some useful rewards need to know what's in store for them in this Ultra Unlock timed research. Here are the rewards for completing each task.
Part 1
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Diglett encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Drilbur encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - 5 Nanab Berries
Part 1 completion reward: 3 Ultra Balls, 483 XP, 10 Poke Balls
Part 2
- Catch 5 Voltorb - Magnemite encounter
- Send 3 Gifts to friends - 3 Pinap Berries
- Transfer 7 Pokemon - 7 Ultra Balls
Part 2 completion reward: 483 XP, 5 Great Balls, 3 Ultra Balls
Part 3
- Catch 10 Kabuto or Omanyte - Aerodactyl encounter
- Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy - 7 Razz Berries
- Power Up Pokemon 5 times - 3 Max Revives
Part 3 completion reward: 3 Ultra Balls, 483 XP, 15 Poke Balls
Part 4
- Catch 7 Porygon - 1 Upgrade
- Evolve a Pokemon - 8 Ultra Balls
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5 Pinap Berries
Part 4 completion reward: 483 XP, 3 Ultra Balls, 10 Great Balls
Part 5
- Win a Raid - Shieldon encounter
- Power Up Pokemon 7 times - Cranidos encounter
- Catch 15 Rock-type Pokemon - Onix encounter
Part 5 completion reward: 3 Ultra Balls, 30 Poke balls, 2,000 Stardust
Players should be able to breeze through the first Ultra Unlock timed research in Pokemon GO. POGO trainers will have until Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 p.m. local time to complete all of the tasks and take advantage of the possible rewards.
Part Two of Ultra Unlock will begin on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
