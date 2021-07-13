Pokemon GO: Best Pokemon to use in Great League Remix Season 8 (July 2021)

Pokemon GO's Great League Remix flips the script on typical Great League battle parties and prevents players from using the top picks in the league's metagame.

Since the best and most consistent picks in traditional Great League matches are out of contention, Pokemon GO trainers have to diversify. However, like any PvP Battle League mode, Great League Remix already has a newly established meta of top Pokemon.

These Pokemon perform exceptionally well and are seen quite often. However, they're not the usual sightings of Azumarill, Galarian Stunfisk, or Medicham.

Pokemon GO: Top 5 meta picks for Great League Remix in each category

Pokemon GO's Great League Remix already has a newly established meta of top Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Although Great League Remix's ban list may one day change, depending on the fluctuations in players' choice of Pokemon in the original Great League, Niantic is yet to implement any alterations on that front. However, this isn't a problem in the slightest, as the current chart-toppers in Great League Remix have been formulated since Battle League Season 7.

Before diving into the picks themselves, it's important to recall the roles that many of these Pokemon can play in a PvP battle party. The roles are defined at several Pokemon GO sites, such as PvPoke, and are listed below:

Leads: As the name implies, these Pokemon are best used at the forefront of a battle. They tend to excel in extended fights, apply good shield pressure, and deal solid damage.

Closers: Somewhat the opposite of Lead Pokemon, Closers are meant to finish fights. This is ideal when an opponent is out of shields and must win a war of attrition. Closers tend to have high stamina or defense stats in order to outlast their opponent.

Switches: If a Lead Pokemon is at a disadvantage, Switches are brought in to make up for lost ground. They have safe matchups compared to their comrades and can still pressure opponents to waste shields.

Chargers: Since charged moves are a huge part of Pokemon GO's combat, these Pokemon have ones that can kill opponents on their own. The best Charger Pokemon has a massive charged move and a quick way to charge it up during battle.

Attackers: Similar to switches, Attackers are meant to overcome battle deficits. The damage that these Pokemon can deal can quickly turn the tide, especially against unshielded opponents. Attackers can power through a fight with their bulk and damage when all else fails.

With all this in mind, the Pokemon that excel at these roles can now be listed. All listings are courtesy of PvPoke, who use live Pokemon GO battle logs to compile their data:

Leads

XL Diggersby

Jellicent

Pidgeot

Nidoqueen

Shadow Nidoqueen

Shadow Magnezone

Abomasnow

Magnezone

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Beedrill

Closers

Regice

Registeel

Shadow Electivire

Regirock

XL Diggersby

XL Chansey

Excadrill

Hitmontop

Mandibuzz

Raikou

Switches

Shadow Drapion

Shadow Nidoqueen

Nidoqueen

XL Diggersby

Cresselia

XL Lickitung

Drapion

Regirock

XL Sableye

Zangoose

Chargers

Shadow Nidoqueen

Nidoqueen

XL Diggersby

Shadow Flygon

Shadow Zapdos

Lucario

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Abomasnow

Shadow Electivire

Shadow Machamp

Attackers

XL Chansey

XL Diggersby

XL Wobbuffet

Jellicent

Mandibuzz

Registeel

Wigglytuff

XL Pachirisu

Steelix

Aromatisse

Read More: The best moveset for Charmander in Pokemon GO

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh