Pokemon GO January 2023: All Field Research tasks and rewards

With the arrival of the New Year comes a host of new events, Pokemon, and other useful additions in Pokemon GO. The January 2023 content roadmap is currently available for players to check out, with plenty of Field Research tasks to complete for rewards, eggs to be hatched, and wild spawns to be encountered amidst a plethora of other things for players.

Having been released back in 2016, Pokemon GO is more than half a decade old now. Over the years, the developers at Niantic have done a commendable job at consistently adding new events, Pokemon debuts, and other interesting elements to ensure that players engage with the game with the same fervor as before.

This article lists all Field Research tasks, encounters, rewards, and more for January 2023 in Pokemon GO that players will be able to come across.

Everything you need to know about January 2023 Field Research in Pokemon GO

A host of new Field Research tasks and encounters have been added for January 2023 in Pokemon GO to the already existing ones. The entire list is as follows:

Catch 10 Normal type Pokemon - 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - 10x Blastoise Mega Energy

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon - 10x Charizard Mega Energy

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon - 10x Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch 5 Pokemon - Swinub (shiny variant is available), Spheal (shiny variant is available), Shelder (shiny variant is available) Jigglypuff (shiny variant is available)

Utilize 5 Berries in order to catch Pokemon - Bunnelby (shiny variant is available)

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost - Poliwag (shiny variant is available), Vulpix (shiny variant is available), Hippopotas (shiny variant is available), Snover (shiny variant is available)

Catch 7 Pokemon - Magikarp (shiny variant is available)

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon - Bagon (shiny variant is available), Dratini (shiny variant is available)

Catch a Electric-type Pokemon - Flaaffy

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row Gible (shiny variant is available)

Make 3 Great Throws - Lileep (shiny variant is available), Anorith (shiny variant is available), Snubbull (shiny variant is available)

Make 3 Great Throws in a row - Onix (shiny variant is available)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda #7 (shiny variant is available)

Make 5 Nice Throws - Dunsparce (shiny variant is available)

Make an Excellent Throw - Emolga

Win a raid - Mawile (shiny variant is available)

Win a Level 3 or higher raid - Kabuto (shiny variant is available), Omanyte (shiny variant is available)

Win 5 raids - Aerodactyl (shiny variant is available)

Catch 3 Shadow Pokemon - Purrloin (shiny variant is available)

Battle in the GO Battle League - Swinub (shiny variant is available)

Send 5 Gifts, with a Sticker added to each - Plusle (shiny variant is available), Minun (shiny variant is available)

Earn 2 Candy by walking with your buddy - Bunnelby (shiny variant is available)

Earn 3 Candy by walking with your buddy - Stunfisk

Earn 5 Hearts with your buddy - Buneary (shiny variant is available)

Trade a Pokemon - Dedenne

Give your buddy 3 treats - Snubbull (shiny variant is available)

Hatch an Egg - Togedemaru, Mantine (shiny variant is available)

Hatch 2 Eggs - Beldum (shiny variant is available)

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Sudowoodo (shiny variant is available)

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Ralts (shiny variant is available)

Evolve a Pokemon - Eevee (shiny variant is available)

Power up Pokemon 3 times - Bulbasaur (shiny variant is available), Charmander (shiny variant is available), Squirtle (shiny variant is available)

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Chikorita (shiny variant is available), Cyndaquil (shiny variant is available), Totodile (shiny variant is available), 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Charizard Mega Energy, 10x Venusaur Mega Energy, 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy

Power up Pokemon 7 times - Treecko (shiny variant is available), Torchic (shiny variant is available), Mudkip (shiny variant is available)

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 25x Abomasnow Mega Energy

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Murkrow (shiny variant is available), Hoppip (shiny variant is available), Yanma (shiny variant is available)

Take 5 snapshots of a wild Pokemon - Sudowoodo (shiny variant is available)

The following Pokemon can be encountered in Pokemon GO when players complete a Research Breakthrough this month:

Galarian Mr. Mime (Shiny variant can be encountered)

Delibird (Shiny variant can be encountered)

Bagon (Shiny variant can be encountered)

Deino (Shiny variant can be encountered)

Furfrou (Natural) (Shiny variant can be encountered)

Goomy

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?



#MythicalWishes A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses!See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true? A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses! ⭐See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?👀#MythicalWishes https://t.co/jtIC5H40aM

The ongoing season of Mythical Wishes kicked off in Pokemon GO on December 1, 2022 at 10:00 am local time and will run until March 1, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Pokemon GO players can learn more about what's on offer this month, including new events, a shiny variant debut, Community Day and more by checking out this article.

Poll : 0 votes