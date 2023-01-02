Pokemon GO January 2-8 (2023): Chespin Community Day, New Year celebrations, Alolan Sandshrew Spotlight Hour, and more

With 2023 officially here, the first week of January certainly looks exciting for Pokemon GO players. Having kicked off on December 31, the New Year 2023 event continues in the popular AR title. Trainers will also be treated to the Alolan Sandshrew Spotlight Hour event, the monthly Community Day event featuring Chespin, the Reshiram Raid Hour event, and more.

Previously, Niantic showcased the January 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO, listing all of the events, Pokemon, Raid Bosses and other important details for the next four weeks. Shiny Tapu Koko will be making its much-awaited debut in the AR title. The roadmap also features a mysterious Mega Raid boss that the community is eager to learn more about.

This article will look into this week's major highlights in Pokemon GO for trainers to go through and prepare for.

Everything that players need to know about this week in Pokemon GO

1) New Year 2023

The New Year 2023 celebrations went live on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:00 pm local time and will remain active until Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time, allowing trainers to dive right in and experience the event at their own leisure. The occasion marked the debut of Pikachu and Noctowl wearing New Year themed cosmetics.

To learn more about the Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks for the New Year 2023 event, interested readers can check out this article.

2) Chespin Community Day

Announced back in December 2022, January 2023's Community Day will showcase Chespin on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time. The Spiny Nut Pokemon will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during this period of time.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Chespin will be appearing January 7, 2023, for Community Day!



Get the details here



pokemongolive.com/post/community… Don’t underestimate this Pokémon during January’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay —those quills might look soft, but they can become sharp enough to pierce a rock.Chespin will be appearing January 7, 2023, for Community Day!Get the details here Don’t underestimate this Pokémon during January’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay—those quills might look soft, but they can become sharp enough to pierce a rock.Chespin will be appearing January 7, 2023, for Community Day!Get the details here ⬇️pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/ahpuw0kG5A

The event will also mark the debut of the shiny variant of Chespin. During this event and up to five hours later, players can evolve Quilladin, Chespin's evolution, into a Chesnaught that knows the Frenzy Plant (100 Power in Trainer Battles and 100 Power in Gyms & Raids) Grass-type move.

The event will have its own Special Research story, bonuses, and more. Interested Pokemon GO players can find more details by checking out this article.

3) Spotlight and Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. It will feature a boosted spawn rate for Alolan Sandshrew during this one-hour period with a 2x Evolution XP bonus.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



Track Spotlight Hours: A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, January 3, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Alolan Sandshrew appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from catching Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, January 3, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Alolan Sandshrew appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from catching Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/7cJsbeRdcy

The upcoming Raid Hour for this week will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. Reshiram will appear frequently as the five-star Raid Boss during this hour.

4) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League schedule for Pokemon GO's current week is as follows:

December 29 - January 5

Master League (3x Stardust win rewards)

Holiday Cup: Ultra League Edition (3x Stardust win rewards)

January 5 - January 12

Master League (3x Stardust win rewards)

Master Premier Classic (3x Stardust win rewards)

5) Five-star and Mega Raid schedule

The current five-star and Mega Raid schedule available to Pokemon GO trainers is as follows:

Reshiram (Five-star Raid Boss from January 1 to January 10)

Mega Steelix (Mega Raid Boss from January 1 to January 10)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?



#MythicalWishes A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses!See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true? A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses! ⭐See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?👀#MythicalWishes https://t.co/jtIC5H40aM

Pokemon GO players can find more information about the January 2023 content roadmap in this article.

Poll : 0 votes