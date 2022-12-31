Pokemon GO New Year's 2023 Collection Challenge and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

As 2023 arrives slowly around the world, the celebrations have begun in Pokemon GO. The New Year's 2023 event, in the popular AR title, brings the first appearance of two popular pocket monsters in cosmetic hats and outfits, along with a Collection Challenge, raid bosses, egg hatches, and more.

While their efforts have been hit-and-miss in 2022, the developers at Niantic have consistently pushed out regular updates in Pokemon GO. These occasions brought seasonal celebrations, holiday cheer, pocket monster debuts, and plenty more. The last month of the year saw the introduction of Keldeo, Mega Glalie, and the Vivillon family.

So what does the final event, commencing in the last few hours of this year, hold for Pokemon GO players? Read on to find out.

Everything trainers need to know about New Year's 2023 Collection Challenge and Field Research in Pokemon GO

The celebratory event for New Year's 2023 is slated to begin on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8 pm local time and run until Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8 pm local time, which allows players from around the world to participate at their own leisure in their timezone.

The New Year's 2023 event sees the debut of Pikachu with a Party Top Hat. Players will be able to catch Hoothoot with a new outfit. They can then evolve it into Noctowl with the same cosmetic item, making its first appearance in the .

The tasks and rewards of the event-themed Collection Challenge are as follows:

Catch a Hoothoot wearing a New Year's Hat

Evolve a Hoothoot wearing a New Year's Hat into a Noctowl

Catch a Pikachu wearing a New Year's Hat

Rewards: 2023x Stardust

The tasks and rewards of the event-themed Field Research are as follows:

Hatch 2 eggs - 2023x Stardust

Hatch an egg - 1000x Stardust

The raid bosses for the New Year's 2023 event are as follows:

One-Star Raids: Bulbasaur with a party hat (shiny form available), Charmander with a party hat (shiny form available), Squirtle with a party hat (shiny form available), Pikachu with a party top hat (shiny form available), Hoothoot with New Year's outfit (shiny form available)

Bulbasaur with a party hat (shiny form available), Charmander with a party hat (shiny form available), Squirtle with a party hat (shiny form available), Pikachu with a party top hat (shiny form available), Hoothoot with New Year's outfit (shiny form available) Three-Star Raids: Raticate with a party hat (shiny form available), Nidorino with a party hat (shiny form available), Gengar with a party hat (shiny form available), Wobbuffet with a party hat (shiny form available)

Raticate with a party hat (shiny form available), Nidorino with a party hat (shiny form available), Gengar with a party hat (shiny form available), Wobbuffet with a party hat (shiny form available) Five-Star Raid: Reshiram (shiny form available). It will know the move Fusion Flare (Trainer Battle - 90 power & Gyms and raids - 140 power)

Reshiram (shiny form available). It will know the move Fusion Flare (Trainer Battle - 90 power & Gyms and raids - 140 power) Mega Raid: Mega Steelix (shiny form available)

During the event, the following pocket monsters will have an increased spawn rate:

Pikachu with a Party Top Hat (shiny form available)

Wurmple with a Party Top Hat (shiny form available)

Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit (shiny form available)

Furthermore, players will also be treated to event bonuses for the New Year celebrations. During the event, eggs placed in incubators will have a 1/2 hatch distance.

While using the Pokemon GO egg hatching widget, the first three will have a 1/4 hatch distance. You can find more details about the event here.

2022 saw controversies, changes, and everything in between for Pokemon GO. It was also marked by the love that the community has for this iconic franchise and the AR title. With another year ending in Pokemon GO, trainers will surely be looking to see what is in store for them in 2023.

