Pokemon GO New Year's 2023 event: Schedule, bonuses, debuts, and more

The festivities in Pokemon GO will continue well into the new year, with Niantic recently revealing the New Year's 2023 event. The party will begin on the last day of this year and will continue until the first week of January 2023. The event will see the debuts of Pikachu and Noctowl with themed hats, special bonuses, egg hatches, and more.

December 2022 has seen a plethora of events that brought new features and Pokemon to Niantic's popular AR title. It began with the first appearance of the mega-evolved forms of Hoenn starters, followed by Keldeo's and Crabrawler's arrival, as well as the debut of the Mega Glalie and Scatterbug family.

The Winter Holiday Part 2 is slated to begin later today, and players can look forward to more festivities before the month ends.

Everything you need to know about New Year's 2023 event in Pokemon GO

The New Year's 2023 celebration event in Pokemon GO is scheduled to commence on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time. It will conclude on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

Pikachu wearing a party top hat will be debuting with a shiny variant that can be encountered by lucky players. Noctowl wearing a New Year's outfit will also make its debut in the AR title.

Additionally, players will be able to evolve Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit.

The wild encounters for the New Year's 2023 celebration in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Pikachu wearing a party top hat (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Wurmple wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

The 7km egg hatches for the event are as follows:

Pichu wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Cleffa (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Igglybuff (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Togepi (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Tyrogue (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Smoochum (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Elekid (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Magby (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Azurill (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Wynaut (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

The following Pocket Monsters will be available when Pokemon GO players complete the Field Research tasks:

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Charmander wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

Squirtle wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available in the wild)

The raid schedule for the event in Pokemon GO is as follows:

One-Star Raids: Bulbasaur wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Charmander wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Squirtle wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Pikachu wearing a party top hat (shiny variant will be available), Hoothoot wearing New Year's outfit (shiny variant will be available)

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Charmander wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Squirtle wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Pikachu wearing a party top hat (shiny variant will be available), Hoothoot wearing New Year's outfit (shiny variant will be available) Three-Star Raids: Raticate wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Nidorino wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Gengar wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Wobbuffet wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available)

Raticate wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Nidorino wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Gengar wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available), Wobbuffet wearing a party hat (shiny variant will be available) Five-Star Raid: Reshiram (shiny variant will be available). It will know the move Fusion Flare.

Reshiram (shiny variant will be available). It will know the move Fusion Flare. Mega Raid: Mega Steelix (shiny variant will be available)

The event bonuses for the New Year's 2023 celebration are as follows:

Over the course of the event, the egg hatch distance will be halved when eggs are placed in incubators.

During the event, players using the Pokemon GO egg-hatching widget will have 1/4 egg hatch distance for the first three eggs.

The New Year's 2023 event will also bring new avatar items, poses, and stickers to Pokemon GO.

Pikachu Party Hat and Party Popper Pose will be available for players to purchase from the in-game shop. The new event-themed stickers will also be available in the shop or through interactions with PokeStops and opening gifts.

