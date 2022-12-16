Pokemon GO Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon: How to encounter, different patterns, and more

Niantic recently unveiled the debuts of Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon GO and players are excited to catch the new critters in the popular AR title.

The developers also revealed the nifty method that trainers will have to employ to earn an encounter with Scatterbug and how Vivillon with various patterns can be caught in-game.

Niantic has regularly added new content through events and pocket monster debuts in Pokemon GO to maintain the hype and excitement surrounding their AR title. The Winter Holiday Part 1 event is currently live in the game where Mega Glalie and Shiny Bergmite have made their debuts.

This article provides details on the first appearance of Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon GO.

Exploring the debuts of Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon, and how to catch them in Pokemon GO

The official announcement on the matter from the developers revealed that trainers worldwide can now encounter Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in the popular mobile game. The process of coming across this species and its evolutionary line heavily depends on the Gift and Postcard mechanics in-game.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Collect Postcards from different parts of the world—the region your Postcard is from determines which pattern of Vivillon your Spewpa will evolve into!



Learn more:

pokemongolive.com/post/vivillon-… Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon make their Pokémon GO debuts!Collect Postcards from different parts of the world—the region your Postcard is from determines which pattern of Vivillon your Spewpa will evolve into!Learn more: Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon make their Pokémon GO debuts!Collect Postcards from different parts of the world—the region your Postcard is from determines which pattern of Vivillon your Spewpa will evolve into!Learn more: pokemongolive.com/post/vivillon-… https://t.co/Td7fia0a8S

To come across Scatterbug in Pokemon GO, trainers will need to pin Gifts they receive from various regions as Postcards in their Postcards Book, which can be accessed from the Items option in the in-game menu. The option to pin will be available in the form of a small thumbtack beside the Open button.

Pinning Postcards (Image via Niantic)

In Pokemon GO, trainers can evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa with the help of 25 Scatterbug Candy and then further into Vivillion using 100 Scatterbug Candy. The final evolutionary form of the family can sport various patterns depending on the region the Scatterbug is from and the climate of their habitat.

Players will have to get several Postcards from one part of the world to have a chance to encounter a Scatterbug that will evolve into Vivillon, with a pattern prevalent in that particular location. At the moment, there are 18 patterns that have been discovered and they are as follows:

Archipelago

Continental

Elegant

Garden

High Plains

Icy Snow

Jungle

Marine

Meadow

Modern

Monsoon

Ocean

Polar

River

Sandstorm

Savanna

Sun

Tundra

Vivillon scattered across the world (Image via Pokemon GO)

The Vivillon map for the game depicting where each pattern can be found in the world is located both in the Pokedex and on the Vivillon Collector medal page. Players can access the latter by going to their avatar page and scrolling down to the medals section.

The Vivillon Collector medal is a handy way to keep track of how many Postcards have been pinned from which regions for which players can receive sub-medals. Trainers do need to know that they can both pin their own and the ones they receive from their friends.

Vivillon Collector medal and sub-medal (Image via Niantic)

The official announcement stated that the first-sub medal will require the collection of three regional Postcards, after which trainers can continue completing sub-medals to gain additional encounters with Scatterbug.

This is a unique way of catching pocket monsters in Pokemon GO and one that will foster camaraderie amongst players from across the world.

Poll : 0 votes