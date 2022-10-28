How to add friends in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

Pokemon GO is a game made better by playing with others. Adding players to one's friend list is far from difficult. However, newer players may need a hand in doing so if they're not familiar with the popular title or mobile gaming in general.

The benefits of having friends in Pokemon GO are multi-faceted. Trainers can swap gifts obtained from Pokestops (providing items to each other) and build their friendship levels.

As players increase their friendship levels, they'll receive Stardust discounts on trading Pokemon. Additionally, trainers who participate in raids together will receive a damage output boost and even get more Premier Balls after winning.

With just a few quick taps, players can rack up plenty of friends in-game and reap all of the benefits.

Players can add friends in Pokemon GO using trainer and QR codes

Best Friend is the highest rank of friendship in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

There are two primary methods that you can use to add friends in Pokemon GO: through the input of a trainer code or the camera-snapping of a QR code. Either way works perfectly fine and should only take a few moments.

If you're looking for more friends, there are several websites, such as Pokemongofriendcodes.com, that allow you to post your friend code and input those of other players in return.

Regardless of how you obtain your trainer or QR codes, adding them to your Pokemon GO friend list should only take a small amount of your time.

Steps to add friends using a trainer code

From the in-game screen, head to your trainer profile menu. This can be achieved by tapping your avatar's icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Tap the "Friends" tab at the top of the screen on the trainer profile. Press the "Add Friend" button. Enter the trainer code of your friend and submit it. Your new friend should be added automatically.

Steps to add friends using a QR code

Head to the trainer profile menu. Tap the "Friends" tab as before. Press the "Add Friend" button. Instead of entering a code here, tap the QR code tab. This will open your camera app and allow you to scan the QR code. Aim your camera over your friend's QR code, either on their device or elsewhere. The camera should take the data and add the friend to your list.

In addition to these methods, you can add friends via your Facebook account and contact list.

If fellow trainers on your Facebook friends list or contact list have synced their information (profile or phone number) with Pokemon GO, they can be added automatically through this method. Multiple players can also be added at a time. This is certainly a great alternative to entering multiple trainer codes or QR codes.

Once you've got your Pokemon GO friends added, it's time to build your friendship levels. Be sure to send gifts to your friends and participate with them in raids if at all possible.

The more you interact with the trainers on your friend list, the more experience you'll accrue. It takes a considerable amount of experience to reach Best Friend status, so there isn't a moment to lose.

