Pokemon GO October 26-30 (2022): Events, Raid Days, and more

Halloween celebrations are in full swing in Pokemon GO with players having a lot to look forward to, including spooky-themed pocket monsters, research tasks, and events. The map has also received a makeover to better suit the aesthetics of the festive season. Niantic has yet again done a commendable job drumming up excitement surrounding the title.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp

Can you figure out what’s going on?

Keep your eyes peeled and your buddy close…

#PokemonGOHalloween Something strange is afoot this Halloween season.Can you figure out what’s going on?Keep your eyes peeled and your buddy close… Something strange is afoot this Halloween season.Can you figure out what’s going on? 👀Keep your eyes peeled and your buddy close… #PokemonGOHalloween https://t.co/qwcOwGWMaG

The Halloween 2022 Part 1 event is currently live in Pokemon GO. It kicked off the celebrations of the season and will make way for the second part later this week.

Pokemon GO is offering a lot in the next couple of days, and this article lists all the major highlights.

Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to this week

1) Halloween 2022 event Part 1 and Part 2

The Halloween 2022 Part 1 event began on October 20, 2022, and will end on October 27, 2022. It marked the debut of Mega Banette as well as the arrival of the new shiny variants of Noibat and Galarian Yamask. The event also offers 2x Candy for hatching, catching, and transferring Pokemon.

MYSTIC7 @MYSTIC7 New Pokémon GO Halloween map update looks incredible New Pokémon GO Halloween map update looks incredible 🎃 https://t.co/catkHAz80t

The Halloween 2022 Part 2 event will start once Part 1 ends on October 27, 2022, and will run till November 1, 2022. It will see the arrival of the following Pokemon in a Spooky Festival Costume:

Pumpkaboo

Gourgeist

Vulpix

Ninetales

Gengar

Shiny Pumpkaboo will also make its debut.

2) Raid Hour and GO Battle League

This week's Raid Hour is set to be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. Players from all around the world can participate in the event.

Giratina in Altered Forme will appear during the aforementioned hour for players to battle and catch. Pokemon GO players can check out our guide for the same here.

The Great League and the Halloween Cup are currently live in GO Battle League and will last till October 27, 2022. After that, the Halloween Cup: Ultra League Edition and Great League will begin and end on November 3, 2022. Interested players can check out our guide regarding the best teams for the former here.

3) Raids

The following raids are live in Pokemon GO during the Halloween 2022 Part 1 event:

One-Star Raids: Sableye, Purrloin, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump.

Sableye, Purrloin, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump. Three-Star Raids: Gengar, Umbreon, Drifblim, Drapion.

Gengar, Umbreon, Drifblim, Drapion. Five-Star Raids: Altered Forme Giratina.

Altered Forme Giratina. Mega Raids: Mega Banette.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You’ll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers...



pokemongolive.com/post/halloween… Part I of the #PokemonGOHalloween event is kicking off around the world!What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You’ll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers... Part I of the #PokemonGOHalloween event is kicking off around the world! What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You’ll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers... pokemongolive.com/post/halloween… https://t.co/2uPGV7j5Zr

The following raids will be live in-game when the Halloween 2022 Part 2 event comes online:

One-Star Raids: Sableye, Purrloin, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump.

Sableye, Purrloin, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump. Three-Star Raids: Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume, Umbreon, Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume, Drapion.

Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume, Umbreon, Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume, Drapion. Five-Star Raids: Origin Forme Giratina.

Origin Forme Giratina. Mega Raids: Mega Banette.

4) Timed Research

During the two Halloween events, players will have the option to purchase tickets for Timed Research.

The official blog post listed the following two tickets for players:

Ticket 1: For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, plus any applicable taxes and fees), you can purchase a ticket that grants access to the first Timed Research featuring encounters with Yamask (also Galarian Yamask during Halloween 2022 Part 1 event).

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, plus any applicable taxes and fees), you can purchase a ticket that grants access to the first Timed Research featuring encounters with Yamask (also Galarian Yamask during Halloween 2022 Part 1 event). Ticket 2: For US$5 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, plus any applicable taxes and fees), you can purchase a ticket that grants access to Timed Research featuring increased Candy bonuses, additional Halloween-themed tasks, and an avatar item.

Trainers will definitely not want to miss out on any of these events.

