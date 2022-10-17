Pokemon GO Altered Giratina raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO will see an influx of new Raid Bosses starting on October 20, 2022, including the Altered Forme of Giratina. Though not as powerful as its Origin Forme, Altered Giratina is still a strong Dragon/Ghost-type Legendary in its own right.

With only a few days remaining until Altered Giratina arrives, trainers will want to prepare by compiling a battle team of the best counters. This includes not only Pocket Monsters that can effectively stand against Giratina but also those using the right moves to deal super effective damage against it. As a Dragon/Ghost-type, Giratina has its fair share of weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO. With enough firepower, even a Legendary creature like Giratina will fall in short order.

Altered Giratina in Pokemon GO: Top counters for the Dragon/Ghost-type

Dragon-types like Rayquaza can easily take on Giratina (Image via Niantic)

As a hybrid Dragon/Ghost-type Pokemon, Giratina is vulnerable to Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Ghost-type moves. If these attacks are wielded by a monster of the same type, trainers will increase their damage output, thanks to the game's Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This is vital to keep in mind, as Pokemon GO trainers will need plenty of firepower to topple Giratina in either of its forms.

Top move counters against Altered Giratina:

Lick

Dragon Breath

Snarl

Bite

Powder Snow

Dragon Tail

Ice Fang

Hex

Astonish

Shadow Ball

Dragon Claw

Outrage

Foul Play

Payback

Crunch

Weather Ball (Ice)

Dazzling Gleam

Dragon Pulse

Draco Meteor

Brutal Swing

Play Rough

Avalanche

Top Pokemon counters against Altered Giratina:

Mega Gengar

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Houndoom

Mega Absol

Mega Gyarados

Mega Charizard X

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Altaria

Mega Ampharos

Palkia

Rayquaza

Garchomp

Hydreigon

Dialga

Salamence

Darkrai

Zekrom

Dragonite

Zacian

Haxorus

Reshiram

Galarian Darmanitan

Origin Giratina

Gengar

Chandelure

Weavile

Kyurem

Mamoswine

Hoopa

When using Dragon-type Pokemon against Giratina, it's wise for Pokemon GO trainers to be aware of which moves the powerful Legendary is using. If it's attacking with Dragon-type moves, it may be best to use another counter Pokemon. This is due to the fact that Dragon-types take super effective damage from their own element.

Additionally, Giratina is one of the more fearsome Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, so it's a good idea to stock up on as many healing items (such as potions and revives) as possible. The player's team will inevitably take damage, and they'll want to be ready in the event that their main group of counter Pokemon faints.

Few things are more important in a high-level raid battle than bringing along the right teammates. If fellow Pokemon GO trainers join the raid battle and employ the same counters, Altered Giratina will be much easier to defeat. The sooner trainers defeat this fearsome creature, the more rewards they'll receive. At the end of the encounter, they'll also get the opportunity to catch Altered Giratina themselves.

With just a few days left before Altered Giratina arrives, it's best to get prepared as soon as possible. Players should gather their best Pokemon and items, and they can get in touch with fellow Pokemon GO trainers as well.

