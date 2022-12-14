Can Pikachu be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

The first part of Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday is on the horizon, and trainers can add more shiny Pocket Monsters to their checklists. The event starts on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and ends on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

During its run time, trainers will encounter numerous Pokemon with an increased spawn rate. They can also get their hands on a Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit. Any form of the franchise's mascot is considered a collectible for fans, as it is one of the most loved Pocket Monsters worldwide.

Trainers can get both costumed and shiny variants of Pikachu in Pokemon GO

The first part of Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday will feature Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit in one-star raids. However, trainers also have an increased chance of encountering a shiny Pikachu in these raids and the wild.

Apart from costumed and shiny Pikachu, here are all the Pokemon who will appear in one-star raids during the event:

Alolan Vulpix (Shiny variant available)

Spheal wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant available)

Galarian Darumaka (Shiny variant available)

Bergmite (Shiny variant available)

Here are all the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild during the event besides costumed and shiny Pikachu:

Swinub (Shiny variant available)

Delibird (Shiny variant available)

Snorunt (Shiny variant available)

Spheal wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant available)

Snover (Shiny variant available)

Vanillite

Cubchoo (Shiny variant available)

Bergmite (Shiny variant available)

Alolan Vulpix (Shiny variant available)

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant available)

Cryogonal

Trainers must keep a few things in mind before rushing to catch Pikachu's shiny variant. The first thing they should do is check the weather. This might sound odd for beginners or casual players, but Pokemon GO weather can determine which Pocket Monsters can spawn in a specific area.

Being an Electric-type Pocket Monster, Pikachu has elevated chances of spawning in rainy weather. This weather might not be typical in the winter, but some areas experience rain under certain circumstances.

If it rains during the event, the chances of encountering a costumed or shiny Pikachu would drastically increase. However, even if there is no rain, there are a couple of alternative ways to increase its spawn rate in Pokemon GO.

Trainers can increase a Pokemon's spawn rate by using Incense. This item attaches itself to players as they explore their hunting area in search of Pocket Monsters. As long as the Incense is active, the spawn rate in that area will drastically increase. Pairing Incense with another item called Lure Module can further boost the spawning rate.

A Lure Module is a sought-after item among shiny hunters. It attaches itself to Pokestop and Gyms. Once it is attached, the area's spawn rate will significantly increase. Magnetic Lure would be the best pick for Pikachu, as it works best to increase the Electric-type Pokemon's spawn rate.

These are the only known ways to increase the chances of encountering a shiny Pocket Monster.

