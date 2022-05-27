Can you catch a Gracidea Flower costumed Pikachu in Pokemon GO?

To celebrate Pokemon GO's inclusion of the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin, Niantic announced a new Pikachu costume, which has been revealed as Pikachu wearing a Gracidea Flower crown.

This new Pikachu, along with Shaymin in its Ground and Sky forms, will be available during Pokemon GO Fest 2022. According to Niantic, Gracidea Pikachu will be available through many different methods in order to maximize the chances for players to capture it. Some lucky trainers can even find a shiny version of this costumed Pikachu.

Pokemon GO: Where to find Gracidea Pikachu during GO Fest 2022

Players should be able to find Gracidea Pikachu in multiple ways in GO Fest 2022 (Image via Niantic)

According to Niantic, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to find Gracidea Pikachu in the wild, in one-star raids, and as a "photobomb" Pokemon that appears in snapshots.

With so many methods to find Gracidea Pikachu, trainers should have little issue encountering it; however, if they do, they may want to consider using Incense or Lure Modules. Using either should almost certainly make Gracidea Pikachu appear since its appearance rates are already boosted for the event.

To maximize their chances of catching Gracidea Pikachu (and even its shiny form), trainers will want to be as active as possible during Pokemon GO Fest 2022. They should wander the wild, check gyms for potential Pikachu raids, and take as many snapshots as possible during both days of the event. With this method in place, encountering Gracidea Pikachu should be a trivial matter.

In addition to Gracidea Pikachu, trainers will be able to enjoy a ton of benefits during GO Fest 2022. This includes rotating Habitat Hours, allowing for the capture of multiple Pokemon types. New shiny Pokemon including Numel, Shroomish, Karrablast, and Axew will also be appearing for the first time.

Trainers who purchase the event ticket for $14.99 USD will receive additional benefits including access to additional Pokemon such as Galarian Weezing, Galarian Mr. Mime, Torkoal, and multiple forms of Unown.

One of the most notable aspects of the event takes place during the second day, on June 5. During one-star raids, players will be able to encounter Gracidea Pikachu, but also Axew as a raid boss. Considering how exceedingly rare Axew has been in Pokemon GO's history, this is a rare opportunity to capture one of the game's most elusive Dragon-types and ultimately evolve it into Haxorus. The icing on the cake is that Axew can now appear as a shiny. A shiny Axew would be a prize any trainer would be proud to add to their collection.

GO Fest participants will also be able to join an introductory Special Research story, and ticket holders will be able to participate in an additional story. Details are yet to emerge as to what this Special Research will center itself around, but many trainers have speculated that Shaymin and its two forms will be the primary focal point.

