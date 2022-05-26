How to get the 'Alola to Alola' Special Research ticket in Pokemon GO

The Season of Alola will soon end in Pokemon GO, but not before trainers undertake the final challenge known as 'Alola to Alola.'

In order to participate in the Special Research story for Alola to Alola, Pokemon GO trainers will have to complete the prior Special Research: 'A Melemele Adventure,' 'An Akala Adventure,' 'An Ula'ula Adventure,' and 'A Poni Adventure.'

As an alternative, trainers can purchase an event ticket from Pokemon GO's in-game shop for $4.99 USD. Considering the earlier research storylines can take a considerable amount of time, some trainers may want to skip the requirements and begin Alola to Alola in earnest.

A guide for purchasing an Alola to Alola ticket in Pokemon GO

Alola to Alola features all three of the region's Starter Pokemon as rewards (Image via Niantic)

Obtaining a ticket to enter Pokemon GO's Alola to Alola only takes a few moments. With a few short taps and a credit/debit card number or virtual banking account, players can begin their Special Research right away.

Compared to several hours of catching Pokemon and completing other required tasks, this is undoubtedly the most expedient method to begin Alola to Alola. Fortunately, as long as players obtain the Special Research story before June 1, 2022 at 9:59am local time, they'll be able to complete the research on their own terms.

Steps to follow:

Open the game. Once trainers are on their main UI, they should tap the Pokeball icon in the bottom-center of the screen. Enter the in-game shop by tapping the 'Shop' button. The option to purchase the ticket should be near the top of the screen. By tapping this ticket's buy option, players will be directed to their payment options. Select an option via credit/debit card, Paypal, or Google/Apple Pay. It's also possible to enter a new payment method during this step. Once the payment has been processed, Pokemon GO trainers will have their ticket, and Professor Willow should appear in the bottom-right of the screen replacing the Field Research button. Players can now begin Alola to Alola and the process of completing tasks and obtaining rewards.

Alola to Alola is an intriguing Special Research questline due to its branching paths. During the second stage of the research, trainers have the option to choose a path pertaining to the four main islands of the Alola region.

Trainers should consider this choice, as it won't be reversible once they make their selection. Regardless, each research path provides great rewards by way of items, experience, and Pokemon encounters.

Since this Special Research is the last of its kind in the Season of Alola, trainers should take advantage of it as much as possible. Once the season ends, Pokemon from Alola region will likely be more difficult to obtain.

It isn't clear what the theme of the next season will be, as Niantic has not yet divulged any details. However, it's safe to assume that Alolan Pokemon will be stepping away from the spotlight.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan