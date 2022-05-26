The Alola to Alola Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

As Pokemon GO's Season of Alola comes to an end, Niantic is releasing one last event to commemorate everything it has added. This event, Alola to Alola, will last from May 25, 2022, to May 31, 2022.

With each new event, of course, comes a vast array of different event-exclusive Field Research tasks for players to partake in. These types of research tasks often yield small rewards upon completion. The big draw to these, however, comes in the form of what is rewarded after completing these tasks for seven days in total. Upon fulfilling this requirement, players will be given a Research Breakthrough package containing an item and a Pokemon.

These rewards tend to change with time. Currently, the rewards that players can receive are either 20 Poke Balls, 7 Ultra Balls, 5 Pinap Berries, 3 Rare Candies, a Sinnoh Stone, or an Unova Stone. The current Pokemon that participants can encounter through their Research Breakthrough package is Alolan Grimer.

All Current Field Research Tasks in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon given in Research Breakthroughs typically match that of the current season (Image via Niantic)

There are currently five different Field Research tasks that players may encounter in their Pokemon GO journey. These tasks are nothing new for experienced participants, and rare Pokemon can even be encountered through them.

Two of these potential tasks can be accomplished at the same time. The objectives of Send 3 Gifts to friends and Send 3 Gifts and add stickers to each can both be completed in one go. Players just need to send three gifts with stickers on them, and both missions will be eligible to be cashed in for rewards.

Another one of the tasks players may encounter in their playthrough is the task that requires the trainer to use seven berries when attempting to catch a Pokemon. This objective should not give players that hard of a time as many people use berries when catching Pokemon anyway. This task yields seven Ultra Balls.

Walk 1Km and Power up a Pokemon 7 times are the two final Field Research tasks players may encounter in Pokemon GO. Completing the first one rewards trainers with an encounter with either Yungoos or Pikipek, while the other mission grants an encounter with any of the Alolan starters.

Pokemon GO's Alola to Alola Collection Challenge

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's Season of Alola (Image via Niantic)

Like many other limited-time events, Alola to Alola includes a Collection Challenge for trainers to participate in. However, unlike a majority of these other events, this one requires the player to acquire evolutions for various Alolan Pokemon. This makes for a Collection Challenge that requires a lot of time and resources.

For this collection challenge, players are required to obtain:

Gumshoos, the evolved form of Yungoos (50 Yungoos candies)

Trumbeak, the evolved form of Pikipek (25 Pikipek candies)

Toucannon, the evolved form of Trumbeak (100 Pikipek candies, 125 in total)

Dartrix, the evolved form of Rowlet (25 Rowlet candies)

Torracat, the evolved form of Litten (25 Litten candies)

Brionne, the evolved form of Popplio (25 Popplio candies)

Cubone

Alolan Rattata

Once the required Pokemon are obtained, participants will receive their reward of 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls, and an encounter with the Pokemon Rockruff.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh