Everything to know about the Season of GO in Pokemon GO

The next season of content for Pokemon GO has been announced. Ever since Fall 2021, the mobile game has followed the formula of having a large-scale event that lasts for three months. This event usually dicates the theme of the content that will be coming to the game in the designated three-month span.

As many players are aware, it has been almost three months since the release of the Season of Alola, which brought many Pokemon from the seventh generation. With the end of the three-month period on the horizon, many players are wondering what Niantic has in store for its globally-popular mobile geocaching experience.

Fortunately for the community, they just got a huge news drop in the form of the announcement of Pokemon GO's new Season of GO. However, due to how recent this announcement was, many players might not know what this season has in store and what it means for the future of the game. So here's some information on it.

Contents of Pokemon GO's Season of GO

Official artwork accompanying the announcement of the Season of GO (Image via Niantic)

Of course, the first thing worth mentioning in this update is the yearly Pokemon GO Fest. For a brief overview of the event, GO Fest is a yearly event that celebrates the franchise through a huge event with exclusive challenges for players to conquer. This year's GO Fest is bringing the Mythical Pokemon, Shaymin.

In an attempt to make the game's Battle League more accessible for players, XL Candies used to make Pokemon bigger will be easier for players to acquire. These candies are crucial for players looking to succeed in the game's competitive Battle League, as Pokemon that are categorized as extra-large have higher HP.

For the first month of the event, the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo, Kyogre, and Groudon will be available through Raids. With the Season of GO being a way to celebrate the game and its progress, it makes sense for Mewtwo to make an appearance at the beginning. The addition of the other two is welcome as well.

Mega Steelix, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Venusaur, and Mega Blastoise will be made available throughout the month of June as well. With the recent announcement of the Mega Evolution rework in Pokemon GO, this event will most likely bring new Mega Evolved Pokemon as the event progresses.

What a lot of players will be wondering about in terms of the other additions to this event is the potential tie-in to Ultra Beasts. Just days prior to the announcement, Niantic dropped a teaser trailer revealing that the first Ultra Beast, Nihilego, will be coming to the mobile game in the near future.

The future of Pokemon GO is still unknown. However, the announcement of what Niantic has in store for the first month of the new Season of GO has players looking forward to the potential it brings. The tease of Ultra Beasts coming to the game also has players on the edge of their seats for things to come.

