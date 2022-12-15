Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Field Research: All tasks and rewards

As the Winter Holiday Part 1 event begins around the world in Pokemon GO, details regarding what the occasion holds for players have become much clearer. We already know it will mark the debut of Mega Glalie and Shiny Bergmite. There are bonuses in place, and players will have event-themed wild encounters, along with event-themed Field Research to complete and reap awards from.

It is common knowledge that Nintendo periodically introduces new events commemorating things like seasonal celebrations and marking the debuts of powerful Pocket Monsters in the game. Season 9 of Mythical Wishes has already seen the first appearance of mega evolved Hoenn starters, Keldeo and Crabrawler.

Everything you need to know about Winter Holiday Part 1 Field Research in Pokemon GO

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event will commence on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 10 am local time and will come to an end next week on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 10 am local time, allowing Pokemon GO trainers worldwide to participate and catch the Pocket Monsters on offer at their leisure.

Settle in, get toasty, and join us for the first part of our two-part Winter Holiday event!



It's the season of cheer and well-wishes, for Pokémon and Trainers alike! Settle in, get toasty, and join us for the first part of our two-part Winter Holiday event!

The exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Winter Holiday Part 1 in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Catch five Ice-type Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball, 3x Ultra Ball, 3x Razz Berry, 3x Pinap Berry

Catch seven Ice-type Pokemon - Seel encounter (Shiny variant is available), Shellder encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch five different species of Pokemon - Spheal wearing a holiday outfit encounter (Shiny variant is available), Stantler Spheal wearing a holiday outfit encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon - Jynx encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Hatch an Egg - Sneasel encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Win a raid - Glaceon wearing a holiday outfit encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Send five Gifts to friends - Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each - Crabrawler encounter, 25x Mega Abomasnow Energy

Open five Gifts - Alolan Vulpix encounter (Shiny variant is available)

Here’s an infographic to help visualize some of the bonuses, wondrous in-game events, and mega-surprises that are coming this month!



Here's an infographic to help visualize some of the bonuses, wondrous in-game events, and mega-surprises that are coming this month!

The event bonus includes players earning 50% more XP when they win Raid battles and stacking up to 40 Gifts for the course of the event. As mentioned above, players will get a chance to catch Mega Glalie (who will be appearing as Mega Raid boss), Shiny Bergmite, and Shiny Avalugg.

The wild encounters for the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit (Shiny variant available)

Swinub (Shiny variant available)

Delibird (Shiny variant available)

Snorunt (Shiny variant available)

Spheal wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant available)

Snover (Shiny variant available)

Vanillite

Cubchoo (Shiny variant available)

Bergmite (Shiny variant available)

Alolan Vulpix (Shiny variant available) (Rare encounter)

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit (Shiny variant available) (Rare encounter)

Cryogonal (Rare encounter)

Niantic has also announced that Part 2 of the Winter Holiday event will begin once the first part ends on December 23.

