Can Bergmite be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Niantic recently revealed their plans for Pokemon GO's upcoming holiday event for Winter 2023. While every festive season brings along some well-costumed variants of the creatures, players may be more interested in the new Pocket Monsters to come to the mobile geocaching game.

With this time of the year being the season of giving, many trainers are anticipating the new rewards they could receive in this upcoming celebration. Others are excited to take on the new Mega Raid Boss coming in this event. However, some are wondering if any new Shiny Pokemon will be introduced.

The Ice-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, Bergmite, has had its shiny form absent from Pokemon GO since its debut. With the creature's newfound spotlight in the recent Pokemon Legends: Arceus title, many trainers are on the edge of their seats to see if their favorite iceberg made the cut for this year's winter celebration.

Tips for finding Shiny Bergmite in Pokemon GO

It should be noted that, as of writing, one cannot find a Shiny Bergmite in Pokemon GO. Bergmite's shiny variant will be added to the mobile game on December 15th, following the launch of the first part of the Winter Holiday event. So when this event drops, what are some useful tips players should know to help them locate this rare form of Bergmite?

When the Winter Holiday event drops, there will be a few different ways players can encounter a wild Bergmite. It is one of the select Pokemon to receive a great boost to its spawn chance to celebrate the season, and this encounter rate can be increased further in snowy weather thanks to the Weather Boost mechanic.

Fortunate trainers will also be able to encounter Bergmite through the One-Star Raid Battles. These are the easiest variety of raids and can easily be done with one person. Given how costly raid passes can be if used in mass, it's not recommended to use this method to grind for a Shiny Bergmite.

Players can also use a combination of different consumable items that would drastically decrease the time it would take for a Shiny Bergmite to spawn in Pokemon GO hypothetically. These items are common as they can be found at Pokestops or purchased from the game's in-app store in exchange for Pokecoins.

The Lure Module is one of the staple items every shiny hunter will need. Despite what some may think, Bergmite did not receive a boost in its spawn rate through the Glacial Lure Module. With this in mind, players will benefit more if they opt to use the standard Lure Module instead of the Glacial variant.

Players can also use the Incense item, which also drastically increases an area's general spawn rate. However, unlike the Lure Modules, rather than attaching to Pokestops and Gyms, Incenses work by attaching themselves to the player's avatar. This increases the spawn rate as long as the player remains mobile.

Players anticipating Shiny Bergmite's debut in Pokemon GO can expect it to appear on live servers starting December 15th, 10:00 AM local time.

