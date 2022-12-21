Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2: Holiday Eevee and Beartic, Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day, Winter Wonderland, and more

As the Winter Holiday Part 1 comes to an end in Pokemon GO, Niantic recently revealed what trainers worldwide can expect in the event's second portion that's scheduled to begin later this week. The Winter Holiday Part 2 will see the debuts of multiple Pokemon decked out in holiday-themed cosmetics, along with a winter-themed Collection Challenge.

The developers at Niantic regularly update their popular AR title with refreshing events that mark seasonal celebrations, like that of the winter holidays. December 2022 saw a plethora of events and debuts, including Mega Glalie and Keldeo. With less than two weeks to go, there's still more left in Pokemon GO for players to enjoy in 2022.

For interested trainers, this article details what's set to arrive for Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday Part 2 event.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2

The Winter Holiday Part 2 is scheduled to start on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and run until Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time, allowing players from around the world to leisurely participate in the event in their own timezone.

As the official announcement states, the event will mark the first appearance of Eevee and all of the Eeveelutions wearing a holiday hat. It will also be the first time that trainers will be able to evolve Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon into Beartic wearing a holiday ribbon.

The debuts for Winter Holiday Part 2 are as follows:

Eevee wearing a holiday hat (can be encountered in the wild)

Vaporeon wearing a holiday hat (needs to be evolved from event Eevee)

Jolteon wearing a holiday hat (needs to be evolved from event Eevee)

Flareon wearing a holiday hat (needs to be evolved from event Eevee)

Espeon wearing a holiday hat (needs to be evolved from event Eevee)

Umbreon wearing a holiday hat (needs to be evolved from event Eevee)

Leafeon wearing a holiday hat (needs to be evolved from event Eevee)

Glaceon wearing a holiday hat (needs to be evolved from event Eevee)

Sylveon wearing a holiday hat (needs to be evolved from event Eevee)

Beartic wearing a holiday ribbon (needs to be evolved from event Cubchoo)

The event bonuses for the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Players will be able to stock up to 40 Gifts during the course of the event

Players will be able to choose among different bonuses as their Timed Research reward during the course of the event

The Winter Holiday Part 2 Timed Research will see trainers gain access to branching tasks, where the bonuses for their wishes revolve around catching Pokemon, collecting Stardust, and hatching Eggs. The path that players choose will determine which tasks and rewards they get.

The Winter Wonderland event in Pokemon GO falls under the purview of the Winter Holiday Part 2. It's slated to begin on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and conclude on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time. This event will grant one extra special trade per day while Daily Adventure Incense will last for 30 minutes when activated during the event.

The Winter Wonderland event will see an increase in the number of guaranteed Lucky Pokemon that players can receive in a trade from 10 to 15. Furthermore, if players trade a Pokemon that has been with them since 2017, it's guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokemon from now on.

The Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge will also arrive to regale trainers in Pokemon GO. If completed before the event ends on December 25, players will receive XP, Incense, and a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter.

Hisiuan Avalugg Raid Day (Image via Pokemon GO)

The Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day is set to take place on Saturday, December 24, 2022, from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time. The Iceberg Pokemon will appear in three-star raids, with extremely lucky players potentially encountering its shiny variant.

The wild encounters for Winter Holiday Part 2 are as follows:

Pikachu wearing a winter carnival outfit (shiny variant will be available)

Eevee wearing a holiday hat (shiny variant will be available)

Swinub (shiny variant will be available)

Delibird wearing a holiday themed ribbon (shiny variant will be available)

Snorunt (shiny variant will be available)

Spheal (shiny variant will be available)

Snover (shiny variant will be available)

Vanillite

Cubchoo wearing a holiday themed ribbon (shiny variant will be available)

Bergmite (shiny variant will be available)

Alolan Sandshrew [rare encounter] (shiny variant will be available)

Stantler [rare encounter] (shiny variant will be available)

Cryogonal [rare encounter] (shiny variant will be available)

The 7km egg hatches for the event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Sneasel (shiny variant will be available)

Smoochum (shiny variant will be available)

Amaura

Bergmite (shiny variant will be available)

Crabrawler

The Raid schedule for Winter Holiday Part 2 in Pokemon GO is as follows:

One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit (shiny variant will be available), Alolan Sandshrew (shiny variant will be available), Eevee wearing a holiday hat (shiny variant will be available), Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant will be available), Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon (shiny variant will be available)

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit (shiny variant will be available), Alolan Sandshrew (shiny variant will be available), Eevee wearing a holiday hat (shiny variant will be available), Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant will be available), Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon (shiny variant will be available) Three-Star Raids: Cloyster, Lapras (shiny variant will be available), Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon (shiny variant will be available), Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit (shiny variant will be available)

Cloyster, Lapras (shiny variant will be available), Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon (shiny variant will be available), Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit (shiny variant will be available) Five-Star Raids: Kyurem (shiny variant will be available)

Kyurem (shiny variant will be available) Mega Raids: Mega Glalie (shiny variant will be available)

A Kyurem, when caught during Winter Holiday Part 2, will know the featured attack Glaciate. Glaciate has 160 Power in Gyms and Raids and 60 Power in Trainer Battles, where it decreases the opponent's Attack stat upon being used. Event-themed Field Research will also be available with the following encounters when completed in Pokemon GO:

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit (shiny variant will be available)

Alolan Sandshrew (shiny variant will be available)

Seel (shiny variant will be available)

Shelder (shiny variant will be available)

Jynx (shiny variant will be available)

Eevee wearing a holiday hat (shiny variant will be available)

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon (shiny variant will be available)

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon (shiny variant will be available)

Crabrawler

Sneasel [Rare encounter] (shiny variant will be available)

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit [Rare encounter] (shiny variant will be available)

Avatar items (Image via Pokemon GO)

Winter Holiday Part 2 will also bring its own avatar items and stickers that trainers will be able to find in Pokemon GO's in-game shop. Looking at all of the announcements, trainers are certainly in for a gala time in the popular AR title for the next few weeks.

